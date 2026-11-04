Trump to veto ‘insane’ Democrat proposals, but vows to ‘work together’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 4, 2026

Democrats practically ran the table on Tuesday, flipping at least seven Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts. The next session of the U.S. Congress (the 120th Congress) is scheduled to convene at noon on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027, with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.

In a post to Truth Social, President Donald Trump posted an image of a red hat with the word “Veto.”

The president told Fox News Channel during live Election Night coverage that the Democrats will “send over things that are insane and I’ll veto them. And after a couple of months of vetoes, they’ll go out and they’ll say, ‘How do we get this stuff done?’ And we’ll work together.”

The Democrats’ sweep dealt a major blow to Trump and the GOP. Democrats in January will be in position to block the president’s America First agenda, reject his nominees, and launch investigations into his administration during his final two years in office.

“You know, I have a lot of friends that are Democrats, believe it or not. I’ve already spoken to some of them,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged that rising gasoline prices stemming from the conflict with Iran likely contributed to Republican losses.

“People agree with what I’m doing on Iran, but they really probably weren’t willing to do the short-term consequence of paying more for gasoline,” the president told Fox News.

“I think a part of it was Iran. But at the same time, people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran,” Trump said. “I think historically it’s going to be much more important than this evening, because you can’t let the number one state sponsor of terror have a nuclear weapon.”

Vice President JD Vance said Trump/Vance 2024 voters did show up on Tuesday … it’s just that many of them voted for Democrats.

“One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was ‘composition’—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up.

“So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we’re going to shock the world? ‘No,’ he told me. ‘We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us.’

“Well, that looks prophetic now. Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026.

“There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true.”

Trump said some Republican candidates had alienated his MAGA base by previously opposing him. Others, he said, simply failed to inspire voters to turn out.

“They didn’t like the candidates and some of the candidates that I endorsed fought me, and they didn’t like that they fought me,” Trump said. “And I wasn’t on the ballot. If I was on the ballot, they would have gotten out.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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