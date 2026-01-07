Trump: Venezuelan oil money ‘will be controlled by me’; China not happy

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 7, 2026

In his 2025 National Security Strategy, President Donald Trump made clear that he would not allow non-hemispheric nations to treat the Western Hemisphere as a resource hub.

Now that he is making good on that strategy by controlling Venezuelan oil, the non-Western Hemisphere communists who rule China are blowing a gasket.

Trump announced the U.S. will refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil previously frozen under sanctions.

The president wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference: “The United States’ brazen use of force against Venezuela and its demand for ‘America First’ when Venezuela disposes of its own oil resources are typical acts of bullying.”

China had already paid for much of the oil now controlled by Trump via its aggressive loan-for-oil deals and state-backed agreements with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Beijing, which imported 389,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil in 2025, representing about four percent of its seaborne crude imports, will likely need to turn more to Iran and Russia to make up the difference.

Trump added in his Truth Social post:

“I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately. It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States.”

Trump said that the oil being turned over to the U.S. is “high quality” and “sanctioned.”

Meanwhile, Russia has deployed a submarine and other vessels to escort an empty, aging oil tanker trying to evade the U.S. blockade near Venezuela, the Wall Street Journal reported.

