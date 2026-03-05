Trump vetoes appointment of Khamenei’s ‘lightweight’ son by ‘Assembly of Experts’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2026 Non-AI, Real World News



U.S. President Donald Trump said the choice of Iran’s “Assembly of Experts” of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of Iran’s next leader is unacceptable.

Trump said he must be involved in choosing Iran’s next leader.

“They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela,” Trump said in an interview with Axios that was published on Thursday.

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump said. “If they put someone like that in, we’ll be back at war in five years.”

Meanwhile, exactly how Ali Khamenei and several other Iranian leaders were eliminated has been revealed.

Israel used a powerful ballistic missile that flew to the edge of space before rocketing to Earth and blasting Iran’s supreme leader and dozens of his top henchmen during a breakfast meeting last Saturday.

The missile, named Blue Sparrow, is launched from an Israeli fighter jet, can fly for 1,240 miles and leaves the Earth’s atmosphere before crashing down.

The impact of the missile was so intense that debris was found some 500 miles away in western Iraq, according to Israeli sources.

Israeli F-15 jets and other aircraft were deployed at around 7:30 a.m. Iran time, with the aircraft unleashing 30 missiles, including Blue Sparrows, to the heart of the Ayatollah’s compound about two hours later.

The missile’s ability to exit and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere make them nearly impossible to intercept, allowing the bombs to clear Iran’s defense systems.

The assault saw the Israel Defense Forces simultaneously disrupt around a dozen mobile phone towers near Khamenei’s compound to keep his security from receiving any possible warnings.

