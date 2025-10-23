Trump: ‘We’re going to end mail-in ballots’; Challenges Obama on Biden’s 2020 votes

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2025 Real World News



Asked about mail-in ballots in the Oval Office on Oct. 22, President Donald Trump noted that the question was “off topic,” but then launched into a thorough explanation about how the U.S. election system must and will get cleaned up on his watch.

“Mail-in ballots are corrupt. We can never have a real democracy with mail-in ballots,” he said noting that even partisan Democrat President Jimmy Carter’s commission had reached the same conclusion.

“It’s time that the Republicans get tough and stop it, because the Democrats want it. It’s the only way they can get elected.”

Trump in a post to Truth Social on Oct. 22, 2025 noted how Joe Biden in 2020 reportedly received some 15 million more votes than Barack Obama did in 2012:

Ask former President Barack Hussein Obama whether or not he really believes that in 2020 Joe Biden got 15 Million more Votes than he did in 2012 (65.9 vs. 81 Million). Additionally, ask him why it is that Joe Biden “beat” Obama in every single Swing State with the Black Vote in 2020, even though Black Voters hate him, but in no other State? THE 2020 ELECTION WAS AN ILLEGAL SCAM/HOAX THAT THE PEOPLE OF OUR GREAT COUNTRY WILL NEVER FORGET!

In August, Trump had announced that he plans to “lead a movement” to get rid of mail-in ballots and “highly inaccurate” voting machines ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Support Free Press Foundation