Trump will only accept Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’ in week-old war

March 6, 2026

In a post to Truth Social on Friday, President Donald Trump said there will be no deal to end the U.S. war against Iran without an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” by Iran.

Trump said that after a surrender and “the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

“IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched its 15th wave of large strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure in locations including Teheran and Isfahan.

The IDF released new video showing Israeli fighter jets dismantling the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Teheran.

The underground compound was in the “heart of Teheran” and included several entry points and internal rooms where senior Iranian regime leadership could gather, the IDF said. The illustrated video shows entry points spread out across the city.

A senior Israeli official told Fox News that the fortified compound was directly under where Khamenei and other regime leaders were situated on Saturday morning. The official said that Khamenei spent millions of dollars and a number of years building the bunker, which he did not use on the morning of the strike.

Khamenei’s decision not to go to the bunker was partially thanks to an Israeli-American deception plan that included messaging, signals and public statements by President Donald Trump that suggested nothing immediate was coming, the official said.

A Friday report by The Washington Post cited unnamed officials as saying that Russia is assisting Iran in its retaliatory attacks.

Analysts say the reporting suggests that Vladimir Putin is taking a page from the U.S. playbook in attempting to tie the U.S. down in the Mideast, depleting the American weapons stockpiles by helping give the Iranians intelligence that helps with their targeting of U.S. forces.

This is the strategy the U.S. used after Russia invaded Ukraine, while avoiding putting U.S. boots on the ground in Ukraine.The Russians now appear to be doing the same with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), analysts say.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that the U.S. had “more than enough” equipment to “finish Operation Epic Fury.”

