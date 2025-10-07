Trump’s DHS releases zero migrants into U.S. for fifth consecutive month

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2025 Real World News



In September, for the fifth consecutive month, President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released zero migrants into the United States interior.

In September 2024, the Biden-Harris regime released 9,144 migrants into the U.S., a DHS press release stated.

“We have had the most secure border in American history and our end of year numbers prove it. We have shattered multiple records this year and once again we have broken a new record with the lowest number of Southwest border apprehensions in 55 years,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “Under President Trump, we have empowered and supported our law enforcement to do their job and they have delivered.”

The DHS release noted:

• Southwest Border Apprehensions: 237,565 — the lowest fiscal year total in 55 years, compared to 201,780 in Fiscal Year 1970, and 87 percent below the average of the last four fiscal years which was 1.86 million.

• Most encounters happened under the previous administration: 172,026 apprehensions — 72 percent of the total — occurred during the under the Biden Administration during the first 111 days of the fiscal year. Over the next 254 days, the Trump Administration recorded 65,539 apprehensions, accounting for just 27 percent of the year’s total.

• Nationwide Encounters: 26,000 — down from 26,191 in August 2025 and 89 percent lower than the monthly average under the last administration.

• Southwest Border Daily Average Apprehensions: 279 per day in September — fewer in an entire day now than in just two hours under the last administration, and 95 percent lower than the last administration’s daily average of 5,110 from February 2021 through December 2024.

The elimination of the federal government’s Catch and Release policy is a major reason for the closing off of the Biden-Harris migrant pipeline.

“Under Biden, it is estimated that millions of migrants were released into the U.S. interior in just four years. Biden’s Catch and Release network was aided by several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with a financial stake in getting as many migrants into the U.S. interior as possible, as their federal contracts and budgets depended on it,” Breitbart’s John Binder noted.

In 2024, Alliance for a Safe Texas issued the bombshell report that revealed how the Biden-Harris regime funneled nearly $800 million to Catholic Charities USA to help facilitate the illegal immigration pipeline.

