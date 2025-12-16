Trump’s federal AI rulebook said to confront looming chaos amid rapid transformation of economy

by WorldTribune Staff, December 15, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump has issued what analysts say could be one of the most important policy announcements for the American economy in years — a federal rulebook for artificial intelligence (AI).

Trump’s Dec. 11 executive order establishes a “national policy framework” for AI which seeks to “remove” barriers to U.S. dominance in AI that Trump said were erected by the Biden-Harris regime.

“I revoked my predecessor’s attempt to paralyze this industry,” Trump states in the executive order.

Trump notes that “we remain in the earliest days of this technological revolution and are in a race with adversaries for supremacy within it.”

For the U.S. to win that race, the president said AI companies “must be free to innovate without cumbersome regulation.”

“First, State-by-State regulation by definition creates a patchwork of 50 different regulatory regimes that makes compliance more challenging, particularly for start-ups,” Trump says. Second, State laws are increasingly responsible for requiring entities to embed ideological bias within models.”

Trump gave the example of Colorado, which has enacted a law banning “algorithmic discrimination” which “may even force AI models to produce false results in order to avoid a ‘differential treatment or impact’ on protected groups. Third, State laws sometimes impermissibly regulate beyond State borders, impinging on interstate commerce.”

Media entrepreneur Larry Ward declares in a new blog on Conservative Stack that the AI revolution is already here.

“Here’s the reality: we’re already in the AI disruption,” Ward writes. “It’s not coming. It’s here. Manufacturing facilities across America are being retrofitted with robots. Entire job categories are being automated at speeds we’ve never seen before. And right now, we have no unified approach to managing this transformation.”

Ward argues that the President’s “one rulebook” approach is the way to go:

“Without a federal standard, companies face a nightmare. Comply with California’s regulations, and you violate New York’s rules. Build to Texas standards, and you’re non-compliant in New Jersey. The fragmentation creates chaos, drives innovation offshore, and leaves American workers with no protection.”

Regulating AI via the federal rulebook, however, will not work if the people enforcing it don’t understand the technology, Ward said.

“You can’t regulate what you don’t comprehend. Right now, most of Washington — both lawmakers and unelected bureaucrats — barely understands how Facebook works, let alone artificial intelligence. Think about that. We’re asking people who struggle with basic social media platforms to regulate the most transformative technology in human history.”

If the regulators don’t understand the system, Ward continues, “we’ll have regulations that sound good on paper but don’t actually address the real problems — or worse, regulations that strangle innovation without protecting workers.”

Trump states in the executive order:

“My Administration must act with the Congress to ensure that there is a minimally burdensome national standard — not 50 discordant State ones. The resulting framework must forbid State laws that conflict with the policy set forth in this order. That framework should also ensure that children are protected, censorship is prevented, copyrights are respected, and communities are safeguarded. A carefully crafted national framework can ensure that the United States wins the AI race, as we must.”

Trump also slammed the Wall Street Journal for what he says was an article claiming that China is winning the race when it comes to the production of the enormous amount of electricity needed to power AI facilities.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

The Wall Street Journal has another ridiculous story today that China is dominating us, and the World, on the production of Electricity having to do with AI. They’re WRONG, as usual! Every AI plant being built in the United States is building its own Electric Generating Facilities. The approvals are being given carefully, but very quickly, a matter of weeks. Any excess Electricity being produced is going to our Electric Grid, which is being strengthened, and expanded, for other purposes than AI, like never before. In other words, AI has far more Electricity than they will ever need because, they are building the facilities that produce it, themselves. We are leading the World in AI, BY FAR, because of a gentleman named DONALD J. TRUMP!

Resist Group Think