Trump’s graphic posts set stage for Davos drama over Greenland

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2026 Real World News



The World Economic Forum (WEF) overlords may want to issue temperature checks as globalists jet in to the Swiss resort town of Davos on their private planes, stay in the town’s luxury hotels, and gobble up expensive ski passes.

Temperatures are rising in Davos, but climate change has nothing to do with it. European leaders are huddling in the swank resort town to figure out what they want to do about U.S. President Donald Trump and Greenland.

It was Trump’s posts to Truth Social that really turned up the heat in Davos. The posts included AI-generated photos (see below), one showing Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting a flag announcing the U.S. takeover of Greenland, and the second showing Trump in the Oval Office with European leaders and a map showing Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela as U.S. territory.

Reuters reported: “European leaders, rattled by Donald Trump’s latest global gambit, are looking to present a united front in Davos, as CEOs warned against an emotional response to the U.S. president’s ambition to take over Greenland.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said the European Union should not bend to “the law of the strongest,” adding that it was “crazy” that the bloc was having to contemplate using its “anti-coercion instrument” against the United States.

Trump said during a news conference on Tuesday that he thinks “things will work out very well” with Greenland and that he has a lot of meetings lined up over the next few days at Davos. When asked how far he’d go to acquire the territory, he replied “you’ll find out.”

Asked again about Greenlanders saying they don’t want to be part of the U.S., Trump responded that he is “sure they are going to be thrilled.”

Asked if he is committed to keeping the U.S. in NATO, the president responded that he has always had a good relationship with other NATO nations and the alliance is “so much stronger” since he has been in the White House.

“Whether you like it or not,” Trump said, “NATO is only as good as we are” and without the U.S. it is “not very strong.”

Trump also slammed the United Kingdom for its plan to “give away” the strategic island of Diego Garcia to the African island nation of Mauritius.

The president wrote:

I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees! The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER. There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness. These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before. The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING. Thank you for your attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

2026 Contract With Our Readers