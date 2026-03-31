Trump’s Strait of Hormuz ‘suggestion’ for allies? It’s your problem, fix it; Rubio translates

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald J. Trump has popularized his foreign policy by making it instantly and simultaneously accessible to the great unwashed global population as well as to foreign policy elites — the good, the bad and the ugly. He does so in sizzling social media posts that are as infuriating as they are enlightening.

While legacy media likes to characterize him as “unhinged” and his pronouncements as “bluster” Sec. of State Marco Rubio, as seen below, does a good job of translating them.

What emerges are relatively coherent policy statements despite the fact that they continue to be unpredictable and to evolve rapidly.

So for example, how does Trump deal with the fact that the world’s greatest military is in danger of getting bogged down in another Mideast war simply because the decimated Iranian regime is able to shut down what has emerged as its prime strategic asset — the Strait of Hormuz?

With the following statements:

All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT ….

The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran,” who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT

Rubio to the rescue.

In an interview, he told Al Jazeera that the Strait of Hormuz will “reopen one way or another” in the wake of the war with Iran. Yes allied support, even symbolic, is expected and would be welcomed but it’s understood they don’t want to be drawn into an expanded conflict.

Rubio also insisted that there are “messages and some direct talks going on between some inside of Iran and the United States, primarily through intermediaries, but there’s been some conversation”.

Regime change is naturally the preferred option. “The people of Iran are incredible people, very resourceful, very entrepreneurial,” he explained.

“But it’s their regime that’s been a problem. And instead, they’ve chosen to spend the wealth of their country to support Hizbullah and Hamas and Shiite militias inside of Iraq, and to try to destabilize Syria,” he said.

As for the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio rejected Iran’s demand that it must maintain “sovereignty” as part of any agreement to end the war.

“The Strait of Hormuz will be open when this operation is over … one way or another,” Rubio said. “It will be open because Iran agrees to abide by international law and not block the commercial waterway, or a coalition of nations around the world and the region, with the participation of the United States, will make sure that it’s open.”

What if the UK and France decide not to “fix” the blocked waterway through which much of the world’s oil passes?

Trump told the Financial Times according to a Sunday report that he hopes to “take the oil in Iran” possibly seizing the key export hub of Kharg Island:

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options. It would also mean we had to be there [on Kharg Island] for a while.”

What is the endgame? Rubio said the world will know in “weeks, not months:”

“We have very clear objectives that we’re trying to achieve here. Those objectives are the destruction of their air force, which has been achieved; The destruction of their navy, which has largely been achieved; [and] A significant reduction in the number of missile launchers that they have, which we’re well on our way to achieving.”

“And we are going to destroy the factories that make those missiles and those drones that they are using to attack their neighbors and the United States and our presence in the region.”

“And that’s something that’s not going to take months. I’m not going to tell you exactly how many weeks, but a matter of weeks, not months.”

To date, at least 1,937 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, with at least 20 killed in Israel, 26 killed across the Gulf states, and 13 U.S. soldiers killed.

Republish with FPI News Service

Like this: Like Loading...