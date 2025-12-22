Turbulence at the NY Times: Team Trump pauses offshore wind farms in threat to Green ‘investments’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 22, 2025 Real World News



The Department of the Interior announced on Monday it is initiating President Donald Trump’s order to pause leases for five large-scale offshore wind projects off the East Coast.

“Due to national security concerns identified by @DeptofWar, @interior is PAUSING leases for 5 expensive, unreliable, heavily subsidized offshore wind farms,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum posted on X. “ONE natural gas pipeline supplies as much energy as these 5 projects COMBINED.”

The news was a devastating blow to the Left as the Biden-Harris regime had invested heavily in the projects.

The New York Times complained: “President Trump has repeatedly called offshore wind turbines ugly, costly and inefficient. The Interior Department’s decision could effectively prevent the continued construction or operation of the projects, jeopardizing billions of dollars that have already been invested.”

So, it wasn’t that the wind farms were “ugly, costly, and inefficient” as much as Team Biden’s and his regime’s media mouthpieces such as the Times were having their investments in wind jeopardized.

The five projects affected are Vineyard Wind 1 off of Massachusetts, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind off Virginia, Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind off New York, and Revolution Wind off Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Fox News reported that the Interior Department highlighted unclassified reports from the U.S. government in the past that have “long found” that massive turbine blades in large-scale offshore wind projects can create radar interference called “clutter” that can obscure legitimate moving targets and generate false targets.

In 2024, a Department of Energy report found that while the radar threshold for false alarm detection can be increased to reduce some of that “clutter,” the radar can “miss actual targets” when that threshold is increased.

Breitbart News reported in the summer of 2023 that the Biden-Harris regime went full speed ahead on approving offshore wind farms in the Atlantic despite protests from residents and calls for their impact on the environment, navigation, and military operations to be studied first.

Support Free Press Foundation