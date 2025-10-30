Two more Americans killed by illegal alien in Pritzker’s sanctuary Illinois

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 30, 2025

Michael Clayton, a Coles County, Illinois board member, and his wife Gail were killed by a drunk driving illegal alien, authorities say.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained Edwin Pacheco-Meza, 34, from Honduras, who was arrested by local Illinois authorities after the crash.

Pacheco-Meza is charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence. A passenger in his car, Juan Morales-Martinez, an 18-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, is charged with drug possession and a weapons offense. Local authorities reported finding an extended magazine, ammunition, drugs, and an open container in the vehicle.

The Department of Homeland Security said the sanctuary state of Gov. JB Pritzker had actually released Morales-Martinez, but that ICE was waiting outside of the Clark County Jail and detained the illegal alien on Oct. 27.

“Following their arrests, ICE lodged a detainer with the Clark County Jail, which they ignored due to Illinois sanctuary policies,” DHS said in a press release.

“Two innocents were killed because this criminal illegal alien chose to drive under the influence,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE and CBP in Illinois to restore law-and-order and remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Anyone who is in the U.S. illegally and thinks they can roam free while breaking our laws and harming Americans is in for a rude awakening. If you are in our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, remove you, and you will never return.”

Pacheco-Meza entered the country illegally at an unknown date and time.

Morales-Martinez entered the U.S. illegally in December of 2023 and was released by the Biden-Harris regime.

Meanwhile, Pritzker said he wants federal officials to halt immigration operations in Chicago over the Halloween weekend, even as residents welcome their presence after enduring years of illegal alien crime, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

Leftist activists in Chicago have been ramping up their harassment, obstruction, and attacks on law enforcement officers as they work to extract illegals for required deportations.

“Along with the use of rocks and bottles as weapons, violent activists are also increasingly using professional grade fireworks against ICE agents in Chicago, causing the risk of hearing loss, eye damage, and burns,” the Breitbart News article said.

Pritzker said: “No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick-or-treating in their own neighborhood.” He was apparently referencing an incident in which federal agents reportedly used tear gas in Irving Park prior to a recent Halloween parade, as Fox 32 reported on Saturday.

🚨BREAKING: Two more illegal aliens being harbored by @GovPritzker have killed two more innocent Americans in his sanctuary Illinois. They’re dead because of JB Pritzker. Full STOP. More will die because of Pritzker’s war on ICE. pic.twitter.com/nmtsJRDhlC — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) October 29, 2025

