U.S. attack left Iran with ‘no identifiable route’ to enrich uranium, experts say

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2025 Real World News



Following the U.S attack on Iran’s nuclear program, the Islamic Republic has “no identifiable route” to enrich uranium, a group of independent nuclear proliferation experts said.

The Institute for Science and International Security’s independent analysis of the evidence provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) since the June attack confirms what U.S. President Donald Trump said in the wake of the strikes, that the attack had “destroyed” the Iranian regime’s gas centrifuge enrichment program, hampering its ability to produce weapons-grade uranium, the key component of a nuclear bomb.

“With the massive destruction of its gas centrifuge program and installed centrifuge cascades, for the first time in over 15 years, Iran has no identifiable route to produce weapon-grade uranium (WGU) in its centrifuge plants,” the Institute reported.

“Iran has no identifiable route to produce weapon-grade uranium in its centrifuge plants,” David Albright, the founder and president of the Institute, said in a post to social media announcing the findings.

The latest analysis marks the first time in 15 years that the group, which regularly analyzes reports from the IAEA on the Iranian nuclear weapons program, has not included a “breakout” estimate for weapons-grade uranium.

The only question that remains, according to the assessment, is the location and fate of Iran’s existing stockpile of enriched uranium that the country built up in the years and months before the attack.

There is speculation about whether Iran was able to move its stockpiles of nuclear materials, which it stored at facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Those locations were hit when Trump ordered the “Operation Midnight Hammer” operation on June 22.

“There are no indications that Iran moved stocks outside of these three sites, but the exact location and amounts of enriched uranium within facilities at the sites is unknown,” the Institute wrote.

In a press conference shortly after the American strikes, Trump vowed he would bomb Iran again “without question” if intelligence assessments showed that the country still possessed the capacity to enrich uranium.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated […] There’s no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight, not even close,” Trump said after the attack was completed.

