U.S. devastates Iran’s navy, taking out 9 ships and naval headquarters; USS Abraham Lincoln not hit

Along with eliminating Iran’s top leaders, the U.S. military also delivered a crushing blow on the Islamic Republic’s navy, President Donald Trump said.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important.

“We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!”

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that Iranian missiles did not hit the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as Iran had claimed.

While Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have struck the aircraft carrier with four ballistic missiles, CENTCOM has officially denied these claims, labeling them as lies and stating that the missiles did not come close.

Trump’s statement comes on the second day of “Operation Epic Fury”, the joint U.S.-Israeli operation that began late Friday with massive airstrikes across Iran.

Those initial attacks killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with dozens of senior regime figures, military commanders, and political leaders.

Military officials described the action against Iran’s navy as part of ongoing efforts to neutralize Iran’s maritime capabilities and prevent threats to international shipping lanes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, speaking to media outlets, described the campaign as “ahead of schedule” and “moving along rapidly,” claiming 48 Iranian leaders had been eliminated in targeted strikes.

He reiterated his call for the Iranian people to seize control of their government, framing the operation as both a defensive measure against Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and an opportunity for regime change.

