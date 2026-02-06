U.S. election results questioned: ‘Half dozen in Senate, House did not get elected’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2026 Real World News



Regardless of what elected officials and corporate media say, multiple data points still call into question official results of the “most secure election ever” in 2020.

President Donald Trump, posted a video from the 2020 election that is resurfacing which shows Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger telling NBC News that, with 2% of the vote left, Trump essentially had a lead that clinched the state.

“We have about 2% left to go. As you can see where we are right now, it will not change the outcome,” Raffensperger said. At the time, Trump led by over 103,000 votes. In the end, of course, Georgia was awarded to Joe Biden, who reportedly won by less than 12,000 votes.

A poster to X noted: “In other words, if 100% of the remaining 2% of votes went to the vegetable in the basement, Donald J. Trump still won the state of Georgia.”

Trump wrote: “TRUMP WON BIG. Crooked Election!”

Here is the President of the United States just posted 👇👇on Truth Social: “TRUMP WON BIG. Crooked Election!” Here is the Georgia Secretary of State Rat Raffensperger in the early morning hours of November 4, 2020,

CONFIRMING TRUMP WON THE STATE OF GEORGIA just hours before… pic.twitter.com/WZG8a3ALw0 — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Fox News that at least a “half dozen” members of Congress are serving in office without having legitimately won their races.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Tommy Tuberville just DROPPED A NUKE: “We gotta get rid of these voting machines. There’s a half dozen people here in the House and Senate that did not get elected. It was all bogus. We’ve seen the evidence.” Paper ballots only!

pic.twitter.com/C5UcAdY7NL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 3, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers