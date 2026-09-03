U.S. reclaims air superiority from China with new very long range missile

Special to WorldTribune, September 3, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, August 25, 2026

By Richard Fisher

Finally, following a development program that may extend back to 2017, the United States Navy and Air Force has a new air-to-air missile (AAM) with the range to pose a credible threat to airpower strategy of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

That strategy has two major components:

First, to build a massive fleet of 4th and 5th generation combat and strike fighters, now estimated by Japan to number over 1,800 aircraft, supported by up to 90 airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) and electronic intelligence and electronic warfare support aircraft — ensuring warning and targeting data for strike fighters.

Second, the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) has striven to develop and deploy the longest range AAMs, starting in 2007 with the self-guided Luoyang PL-12 that with its 100 kilometer range matched the range of the then dominant U.S. Raytheon (now RTX) AIM-120 AMRAAM. This was followed by the 2016 introduction of the 200+ km range PL-15 that the U.S. could not better until the 2024 deployment of the 400+ km range AIM-174B GUNSLINGER AAM.

However, on Aug. 22 at the recent Tailhook Symposium of U.S. naval aviators in Reno, Nevada, the U.S. Navy revealed the new Raytheon (RTX) AIM-424 MALICE very long range AAM.

Clearly for deterrent purposes, the Navy was keen to spread the word about this new AAM as they also quickly released its basic specifications: Weight: 1,500 lbs (680 kilograms); Length: 13.5 feet; Range 250+ nautical miles (460+ km).

But what is more remarkable is that the AIM-424 achieves great range, likely closer to 300 nautical miles (550km), but is small enough to be carried internally by the U.S. Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35A, U.S. Navy F-35C and the USAF Lockheed Martin F-22A 5th generation fighters, plus the future Boeing F-47 6th generation fighter.

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