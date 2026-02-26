Udder madness? Leftists claim putting whole milk back on school menus is racist

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2026 Real World News



Last month, President Donald Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, allowing schools in the National School Lunch Program to offer whole and 2% milk. The bill reverses Obama-era restrictions.

Leftists are having a cow.

Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at New York University, insists that whole milk is a symbol for white supremacists.

Oregon Democrat Rep. Maxine Dexter says putting whole milk in schools is “white supremacy.”

“Nazis were enamored of whole milk as well,” Caplan wrote in a Bioethics Today blog.

“I am suspicious. Milk drinking is political. Drinking whole white milk has played a big role in racist and far-right thinking. In America, drinking whole milk has for years been a part of alt-right, white nationalist messaging in tweets, memes, and videos,” Caplan continued.

Wesley J. Smith, also a bioethicist, says Caplan’s argument is udder madness: “One of the honored guests at the Oval Office signing ceremony of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act — mentioned in passing by Caplan, which put whole milk back on school menus — was that notorious white supremacist Dr. Ben Carson,” Smith sarcastically wrote in an article for National Review.

“One of the early sponsors was Senator John Fetterman, a famous KKK sympathizer. Seriously, this is idiotic,” added Smith. “Sometimes whole milk is just whole milk.”

As for Dexter, she took a shot at one of the main supporters of the whole milk law, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

“Please ask for the science-based regimens, not whatever RFK Jr. is getting kickbacks on or whatever whole milk white supremacy dog-whistling that’s happening right now,” Dexter said.

Townhall’s Amy Curtis noted: “Remember, when Democrats say ‘science-based,’ they’re the people who think that some women can have penises and that men can get pregnant.”

What the leftists fail to mention is that the legislation signed into law last month by Trump also allows schools to offer fortified plant-based milk (soy, oat, almond, etc.) as part of the regular meal program.

Formerly, non-dairy milk was typically only provided if a doctor filled out documentation for a dietary disability or allergy.

Democrat Rep Maxine Dexter says putting “White milk” in schools is “White supremacy” “Ask the science-based regiments, not — whole milk white supremacy dog whistling” She says RFK Jr wanting White Milk in schools is racist This is the Democrat Party pic.twitter.com/ITlTrikMyB — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 25, 2026

