UK releases five terror suspects arrested near base used by U.S. military; Trump ‘surprised’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump said he was “surprised” that UK authorities released five men who had been arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act near a UK air base that is used by U.S. bombers in the conflict with Iran.

The five men, British nationals from the London area ages 23 to 25, were arrested early Sunday near RAF Fairford in western England.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “what almost happened in the UK is very serious…it clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor. I won’t get into details about that yet.”

British authorities said Monday that releasing the men on bail does not mean they have been cleared.

Police initially detained them on suspicion of explosives offenses and later arrested them on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

RAF Fairford is being used by the U.S. Air Force in operations and strikes against Iranian missile sites and launch positions.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, warned in July that bases used for attacks against Iranian territory could be considered targets.

The five remain under investigation and are subject to “stringent conditions” restricting their movements and contacts, according to Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK.

The men were arrested on Sunday after three suspicious white vans spotted near the base prompted a major security response. About 85 households were evacuated, bomb-disposal specialists examined the vehicles, and residents reported hearing what appeared to be controlled detonations.

Trump initially praised the arrests Sunday as “fantastic,” saying U.S. and British authorities had worked closely together and that the suspects had been watched “for a long time.”

“They were looking to do big damage to our fort,” Trump said. “Working with the British worked out great.”

The men were released on bail on Monday.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that he would have kept the five British nationals in custody and suggested the alleged plot “might be” connected to Iran.

“I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that,” he said. “We know everything about them. We would not have released them.”

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Sec. Marco Rubio announces a “FOREIGN ACTOR” was involved in the planned terrorist attack on RAF Fairford base UK — 5 of the suspects are now OUT ON BAIL “A LOT more news will come out on this.” “I have to be careful, there are some things I cannot… pic.twitter.com/K5x3FjItI1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026

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