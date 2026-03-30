Ukraine-DNC money laundering scheme: Will anyone ever be held accountable?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Investigative journalist John Solomon posted to X on Sunday that “phone intercepts” show that Ukrainian officials had conspired with Biden-Harris regime workers at USAID “to funnel ($200M) dollars sent by the U.S. Govt to Ukraine, and launder it back to Biden’s campaign in (2024).”

Solomon added: “We were right about that money laundering operation from Ukraine to the DNC.”

As is the case with pretty much all such developments out of the DC Swamp, the question is, will anyone ever be held accountable?

Or will the likely pattern continue: Concerned comments in the media, then highly publicized hearings, followed by … nothing.

Revolver News noted: “This is the kind of allegation that blows a hole straight through years of media hooey. Americans were told this money was about ‘democracy.’ But it looks like it was about funneling hundreds of millions (that we know of, probably a lot more) back into left-wing politics. It was a political racket wrapped in a Ukraine flag.”

Americans were lectured that any “skepticism about Ukraine funding was ‘racist’ and proof that you were loyal to Putin, even though corruption inside Ukraine has been a well-known problem for eons now. All of the rot was real, it was serious, and it flowed straight into Zelensky’s orbit,” Revolver News added.

The American taxpayer was essentially forced to bankroll Ukraine’s war with, Revolver News put it, “basically zero transparency, relentless emotional blackmail, and almost no tolerance for dissent in order to fill Dem coffers.

“Well, what else do you expect when governments, media, NGOs, and political operatives all feed from the same trough? Those of us paying for it are always the last to know.”

🚨 Phone intercepts between officials in Ukraine were conspiring with federal workers at USAID, to funnel ($200M) dollars sent by the US Govt to Ukraine, and launder it back to Bidens campaign in (2024) We were right about that money laundering operation from Ukraine to the DNC pic.twitter.com/dyHhuGYccJ — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) March 29, 2026

Viktor Orban said that Zelensky redirected a portion of the $200 billion sent by Biden to Ukraine, laundered to the Democrats for the 2024 election. I have no doubt that a bunch of money went to NGOs and non-profits and funded many money laundering schemes. pic.twitter.com/jp8suMHrFh — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 28, 2026

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