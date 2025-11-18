UN Security Council backs Trump Gaza peace plan; Bibi objects

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2025 Real World News



The UN Security Council on Monday approved President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

The 13-0 vote backs Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, which calls for a Board of Peace as a transitional authority in Gaza that Trump would head.

The plan also authorizes an international stabilization force to provide security in the Gaza Strips and envisions a possible future path to an independent Palestinian state.

Russia, which had circulated a rival resolution, abstained from Tuesday’s vote along with China.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World. This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World, and is a moment of true Historic proportion!

“Thank you to the United Nations, and all of the Countries on the U.N. Security Council, China, Russia, France, The United Kingdom, Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, South Korea, Pakistan, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia. Also thank you to those Countries that weren’t on this Committee, but strongly backed the effort, including Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, and Jordan. The members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks.”

The first phase of the deal called for Hamas to release all living and deceased hostages in exchange for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel. While the living hostages were returned by the deadline, the remains of some of the dead hostages had not been handed over — with both Hamas and U.S. officials citing the difficulties in recovering some of the remains amid the destruction in the Gaza Strip — which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said constituted a violation.

During nearly two weeks of negotiations on Trump’s peace plan, Arab nations and the Palestinians had pressed the United States to strengthen the language about Palestinian self-determination.

The U.S. revised it to say that after the Palestinian Authority — which now governs parts of the West Bank — makes reforms and after redevelopment of the devastated Gaza Strip advances, “the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

“The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence,” it adds.

That language angered Netanyahu, who vowed Sunday to oppose any attempt to establish a Palestinian state, saying it would reward Hamas and eventually lead to an even larger Hamas-run state on Israel’s borders.

