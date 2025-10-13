Unbelievable? How ‘Dr.’ Ian Roberts came to be superintendent of the schools in Des Moines, Iowa

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2025 Real World News



Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts, an illegal alien, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), WorldTribune.com reported on Sept. 30.

Almost unbelievably, ICE said Roberts is in the country illegally from Guyana and was working as a superintendent in Iowa despite having “a final order of removal and no work authorization.”

Roberts never obtained either U.S. citizenship nor legal residence. He had a prior weapons charge.

It was also discovered in the investigation to deport him that he is not a doctor of education, as his resume indicates and as the school board thought when they hired him.

When he was taken into custody, Roberts was in possession of a loaded handgun and $3,000 in cash, ICE said.

It was also discovered that Roberts was a registered voter in Maryland.

So, how does an illegal alien from Guyana with no work authorization wind up as a school superintendent in Iowa?

Historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson explains the inexplicable:

Support Free Press Foundation