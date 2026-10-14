Unreported: Major banks shut down accounts of groups targeted by Team Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The following occurred in the United States of America during the last administration but was not reported until today by major media organizations.

Major banks closed accounts and refused credit to businesses and groups disfavored by the Biden-Harris regime, a federal banking regulator has found.

Among those targeted were merchants who sold MAGA-inspired products, pro-life causes, religious groups, conservative organizations, firearms dealers, oil and gas, and private prisons, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Debanking Review by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The OCC reported that it investigated 100,000 complaints and scrutinized 50,000 internal bank records to reveal how customers were “debanked” based purely on their political, social, or religious beliefs.

The report did not detail the number of accounts, organizations and individuals impacted by the debanking policies. However the book by President Trump’s son Eric provided a firsthand account of what the experience was like. Excerpts were published by WorldTribune.com on Aug. 11, 2026

The OCC reviewed debanking and reputation-risk policies across nine major financial institutions:

• JPMorgan Chase

• Bank of America

• Citigroup

• Wells Fargo

• U.S. Bancorp

• Capital One Financial

• PNC Financial Services

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

• Bank of Montreal (BMO)

The 47-page OCC report, “Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans,” released Wednesday, found that the nation’s largest banks targeted Christian organizations over abortion, LGBTQ issues, and traditional family values.

The report was responsive to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in August 2025 mandating investigations into such debanking activities, specifically naming “unacceptable practices” targeting “persons participating in activities and causes commonly associated with conservatism and the political right following the events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

President Trump, his family and businesses were impacted by the debanking policies soon after he left the White House at the end of his first term that involved many more than the two banks he sued: JPMorgan and Bank of America.

His son Eric Trump in his book Under Siege revealed that multiple banks and financial institutions terminated their relationships with the Trumps and their businesses:

I became a target for the corporate cancel culture movement. Letter after letter, from dozens of institutions including Chase, First Republic, Capital One, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Signature Bank, Investors Savings Bank, Cushman & Wakefield, Aon Insurance, Professional Bank, Shopify, Barclays, and the list goes on. ….

The most devastating surprise came from Capital One, after being a client for nearly twenty years. “Eric, I just received notice via overnight mail terminating all our bank accounts, effective March 21, 2021.” The opening of the three-sentence letter read “Your account has been closed,” and ended with this line: “If you have any questions, please get in touch.”

I had questions. Why? We had over 300 distinct accounts there, each connected to hundreds, possibly thousands, of tenant payments, employees, contractors, utilities — and loans. These were not political accounts, they were commercial buildings, golf properties, condo associations, restaurants, retail businesses, shopping centers, and more. How do you pay your employees, vendors, utilities, and real estate taxes? How about collecting rent, membership dues, common area maintenance, and revenue from hotels? To make matters more complicated, most of these accounts were on auto pay — tenants who had been with us for years would have to be notified, wires changed, and ACH forms modified.

Last but not least, these very accounts were subject to loan documents and lockbox loan provisions; the cancellation would be grounds for loan defaults. Our business was like a train without tracks — going nowhere. They were trying to rip those tracks out, and fast. I called all the big banks personally. For the first time in my life, their responses were slow, their tone cold and distant — completely different from just months before. For decades, banks had clamored for our business. Now, loyalty was nowhere to be found. The same siege came from some insurance carriers and other financial partners. Moreover, we lost our e-commerce platforms. Shopify sent a notice effectively saying, we’re closing your accounts.

The OCC report noted that JPMorgan Chase’s payment operation, WePay, shut down the account of a merchant that sold merchandise promoting President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) brand, claiming it “promote[d] hate, violence, or racial intolerance.”

“Our policies prohibit discrimination against customers based on political or religious views,” a JPMorgan spokesperson said.

Other banks cited in the report, including Citibank and Wells Fargo, declined to comment

The bank’s internal screening system regularly flagged terms such as “MAGA,” “Make America Great,” and “America First” that appeared in merchants’ customer profiles, websites, and transaction information, the report said. Several of the terms used to find “violations” were added after the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Related: Eric Trump on what it was like to be ‘de-banked’ in 2021 by these trusted companies, August 11, 2026

WePay also closed accounts for a merchant selling “conservative/republican t-shirts, hats, etc.” Merchandise that raised “red flags” included a “Biden-Illegitimate-Tshirt,” “The-Big-Lie-Sticker”, and a “Trump-Won” flag.

Negative press, protests, criticism from advocacy groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, and reprisals from regulators or politicians were cited as the reputation risks most feared by the banks, the report said.

One merchant was debanked when bank employees decided that the merchant was engaging in “an incitement of hate” for processing payments for a planned event which described Black Lives Matter as “Marxists” and called Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci “the enemy.”

Banks regularly used hate group designations from the Southern Poverty Law Center to debank customers.

The SPLC was indicted in April on federal fraud and money-laundering charges, with prosecutors alleging it defrauded donors of millions of dollars. FBI Director Kash Patel has described the non-profit as a “partisan smear machine.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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