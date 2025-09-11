‘Unstoppable?’ Sept. 3 parade showcased new missiles in threat to ‘Golden Dome’

FPI / September 11, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct, September 10, 2025

Several new missiles that pose a threat to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” defense system were displayed by China’s military during the Sept. 3 parade in Beijing.

Communist China publicly revealed for the first time during the massive “victory” parade a road-mobile heavy strategic intercontinental ballistic missile dubbed the DF-61.

On the VIP reviewing stand on the balcony of Beijing’s Forbidden City, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un flanked Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping as they watched other strategic missiles on display, including the new silo-based DF-31BJ and a new variant missile called the DF-5C.

The People’s Liberation Army also showcased its newest nuclear-submarine-launched missile, the JL-3.

Rick Fisher, a China military affairs analyst and Geostrategy-Direct.com contributing editor, said the DF-61 shown in the parade appears to be using the same mobile launcher as the DF-41, according to security correspondent Bill Gertz writing for the Washington Times.

“So this new missile has new capabilities, perhaps more than 10 multiple warheads, or new multiple hypersonic glide vehicle warheads, again perhaps intended to overcome future U.S. Golden Dome defenses,” said Fisher, an analyst with the International Assessment and Strategy Center.

On the DF-5C, Fisher said the new variant shown in the parade appears to have a single large warhead.

The official parade announcer said of the DF-5C that the missile has “global strike coverage,” fueling speculation that it may be China’s unique, space-transiting fractional orbital bombardment system, another system intended to counter the Golden Dome national missile defense, Fisher said.

The new DF-31BJ is designed to be fitted into the hundreds of new silos in western China.

Hypersonic anti-ship missiles, laser weapons, drone aircraft and underwater vehicles were also paraded through Tiananmen Square during the two-hour parade as the national anthem, “March of the Volunteers,” played.

“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable,” Xi said.

The commander of the U.S. Strategic Command noted in 2021 that China was in “strategic breakout,” an alarming advance in nuclear power capabilities that required an urgent U.S. response.

The clearest indication of the breakout has been the construction of more than 300 nuclear missile silos at three bases in western China.

China’s nuclear warhead stockpile rapidly expanded from about 200 weapons several years ago to 600 today, and warhead numbers are expected to grow to 1,000 or more by 2030.

Xi also said on Sept. 3 that the people of China in the current era must uphold Marxism-Leninism, the official communist ideology, alongside the ideological offshoots of Mao Zedong and other key Chinese historical figures.

Xi, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party since 2012, said China is “never intimidated by any bullies,” an indirect reference to the United States, a nation Xi regards as the leader of world capitalism and a strategic ideological foe.

