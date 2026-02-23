USA win wows Trump and hockey super fan Kash Patel

Following Team USA’s stunning overtime victory over Canada in the Olympic men’s hockey gold medal game, President Donald Trump called the team to offer his enthusiastic congratulations with multiple comic asides.

A video of that exchange sparked hilarity among his base including AI-generated memes of Trump on the ice. It also immediately sent leftists into a frenzy.

But what sent them over the deep end was video posted online showing FBI Director and former Long Island hockey player Kash Patel partying with Team USA in the locker room following the victory in Milan, Italy:

From the White House’s TikTok:

@whitehouse CANT. STOP. WINNING 🦅🇺🇸 See you Sunday, Canada #olympics #teamusa ♬ original sound – The White House

Bonus: The HuffPost was massively ratioed on this:

