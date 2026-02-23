USA win wows Trump and hockey super fan Kash Patel

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2026 Real World News



Following Team USA’s stunning overtime victory over Canada in the Olympic men’s hockey gold medal game, President Donald Trump called the team to offer his enthusiastic congratulations with multiple comic asides.

A video of that exchange sparked hilarity among his base including AI-generated memes of Trump on the ice. It also immediately sent leftists into a frenzy.

But what sent them over the deep end was video posted online showing FBI Director and former Long Island hockey player Kash Patel partying with Team USA in the locker room following the victory in Milan, Italy:

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men’s Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026

From the White House’s TikTok:

Bonus: The HuffPost was massively ratioed on this:

If waving the American flag or chanting “USA!” turns you off right now, you’re not alone. https://t.co/ndUODJtix4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 21, 2026

For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 23, 2026

