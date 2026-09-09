Value of Hunter Biden’s crypto coin plummets 98% in one hour

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 9, 2026

Hunter Biden’s crypto coin, which he calls $LAPTOP, lost roughly 98% of its value within an hour of its launch on the Base blockchain on Wednesday.

The token briefly spiked as high as $190 to over $220 within minutes of opening before rapidly plummeting to between $1.70 and $4.77.

But wait, what is the motivation for this venture?

“Yesterday, we were still analyzing how Hunter Biden’s issuance of $LAPTOP on the Base chain was a form of ‘on-chain political revenge’ against the Trump camp,” according to a TechFlow analysis.

Directing airdrops to losing $TRUMP holders makes the operation look delightfully mischievous, pushing the bipartisan struggle into a highly viral Meme narrative.

“Stepping back from crypto tokens, you may not know that this former president’s son himself is currently facing relentless pressure from creditors in the real world,” the analysis continued.

As WorldTribune.com reported last month:

Hunter Biden stated in a court deposition that he is facing severe financial ruin, carrying millions of dollars in debt, no major personal assets, and mounting legal bills totaling up to $15 million to $17 million.

The deposition is related to an ongoing lawsuit between the former first son and firm Winston Taylor for unpaid legal bills. Winston Taylor, which has a history of representing leading Democrats, claims Hunter owes the firm it $17 million from representing him in criminal prosecutions, congressional investigations and defamation suits against his critics.

So who really is backing Hunter Biden?

Forbes noted: “While tracking sites showed a high fully diluted valuation in the billions, the actual pooled liquidity backing the trading volume was remarkably small (around $2.5 million or less during peak volatility), meaning individual tokens hold very little stable or practical real-world value.”

Hunter Biden and the project’s other founders retained 30% of the 1 billion issued tokens, locked for an initial six-month period.

According to Coinbase, coins were distributed to market makers and an “unknown address” ahead of today’s launch:

“A multisig that Arkham tags as a Laptop Token wallet received 100 million LAPTOP — a tenth of total supply — seven days before launch and has since distributed around 42.5 million of it, BaseScan data shows.

“Market maker GSR received 15.5 million tokens four days before the open, routed through an intermediary address. GSR has been distributing since, including transfers of 9 million, 1.5 million and 500,000 tokens on Wednesday. Wintermute holds around 1.8 million in a hot wallet, and balances have appeared at Bitvavo, Kraken, KuCoin and Bitpanda deposit addresses, Arkham shows.

“The largest single transfer, 14.5 million tokens, went to an unlabelled address roughly two hours before trading opened. Neither Arkham or BaseScan identifies the recipient.”

Hunter Biden first discussed the crypto venture in June, in a post to X: “Things we’re told to fight about: Me. Laptop. Vaccines. Transgenders in sports. Pronouns.”

He followed up with a reply laying out his views on digital currency: “Fiat is a sham, the banking class is corrupt, decentralized digital currency and the blockchain are the inevitable future, and the incumbents will fight it to the death.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...