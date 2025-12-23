Vance: Islamist control of Europe’s nuclear arsenal would threaten U.S. national security

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2025 Real World News



Europe’s policies on mass migration could risk nuclear weapons being controlled by Islamist politicians in the not-too-distant future, U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned.

In an interview with the British publication Unherd, Vance said there is a “direct American interest” in preventing countries like France and the UK from being “overwhelmed with very destructive moral ideas” and allowing “nuclear weapons to fall in the hands of people who can actually cause very, very serious harm to the United States.”

Vance pointed specifically to “Islamists-aligned or Islamist-adjacent people who hold office in European countries right now” as a potential threat should they make further gains in European nations.

“It’s not inconceivable to imagine a scenario where a person with Islamist-adjacent views could have very significant influence in a European nuclear power. In the next five years? No. But 15 years from now? Absolutely. And that is very much a very direct threat to the United States of America,” Vance said.

President Donald Trump’s new National Security Strategy warns that Europe faces “civilizational erasure” if it does not reverse course on censorship and mass migration policies.

The vice president, who has been leading the Trump Administration’s battle against globalists in Europe on issues such as freedom of speech and open borders, said that mass migration into the UK and EU from Muslim countries could threaten the foundations of the Western alliance.

In a landmark speech delivered to the Munich Security Conference in February, Vance warned that the greatest threat facing Europe is not from China, Russia, or other outside forces, but rather from “within”. During his speech, he slammed countries like Britain and Germany for their increasingly censorious approach to social media, warning that free speech is “in retreat” in the very same countries which first championed the fundamental liberty.

“I just think that we want Europe to be strong and vibrant. I want Europe to be a place where Americans can go and visit, where there’s cultural sharing; Europeans are coming to American universities; Americans are going to European universities; where our militaries are fighting together, training together. That is impossible without some sense of a cultural foundation. The United States and Europe have that, but there’s a risk of losing it over the long term,” he said.

