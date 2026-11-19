by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2026 — Real World News



Anti-Trump RINOs who either are retiring or lost their re-election bids are not going quietly into the political sunset.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who lost in the 2026 GOP primary to Trump-backed Ken Paxton, is essentially blocking President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, T. Elliot Gaiser.

“Gaiser is one of nearly two dozen judicial nominees the White House needs confirmed before Republican control of the Senate shifts to Democrats in early January,” The Federalist’s M.D. Kittle noted. “Cornyn’s fragile ego was crushed after President Trump didn’t endorse him in the Republican primary runoff earlier this year. Cornyn — with seven weeks to do maximum damage — is happy to stick it to Trump wherever he can.”

Cornyn’s withholding his “blue slip” puts Gaiser’s nomination in peril. Senators may opt not to assent to a vote on judicial nominees for their home state.

“It looks like another political temper tantrum from a prickly old boy senator, but that’s the kind of power trip John Cornyn has long loved pulling,” Kittle wrote.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, pointed out that Cornyn’s blue slip games could leave the seat vacant for Democrats to eventually fill.

“If @JohnCornyn doesn’t support Gaiser’s nomination, there isn’t time to get another nominee confirmed before Senate Democrats takeover in January,” Davis, former chief counsel for nominations to the Senate Judiciary Committee, warned in a post to X. “This means Senate Democrats will block this Texas judicial vacancy.”

“Gaiser may not be Cornyn’s first choice. But Gaiser is an outstanding choice. And the alternative is Democrats filling this seat.”

Another RINO who is leaving the Senate in January, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has blocked legislation that would ban former lawmakers such as himself from lobbying after they leave Congress.

Tillis argued that he should be able to “make a call” to the Capitol when he is out of office.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott introduced the Banning Lobbying And Safeguarding Trust (BLAST) Act in May before he pushed for action on the bill on the Senate floor on Wednesday with a unanimous-consent request that Tillis stopped with his objection.

Tillis said in objecting to the bill: “Passed a lot of bills in the state house on autism, providing miracle therapy for people. Under this bill, if I had those passions and I just wanted to make a call and encourage people to do it, and I ain’t getting paid a dime, I’m breaking the law. Is that really what we want? What if I move out of here and I have a constituent that calls me up? They know I served at one point, and they have a Medicare problem or a Medicaid problem. I’ll use my example of a niece that I have who’s been nonverbal and a paraplegic since birth, who almost every year has to go through a problem of getting Medicaid coverage. Somebody has been nonverbal on a feeding tube for her entire life, and now I can’t make a call to see if I can get people to do the right thing. Not bend the rules, but simply make sure that this poor person gets coverage. I can’t do that anymore.”

The prohibition in Scott’s bill focuses on lobbying and communications made with the intent to influence on behalf of another person or client, it does not categorically ban all advice — such as personal or informal exchanges not covered by those provisions.

Analysis published by The Fulcrum has noted that former lawmakers sometimes work behind the scenes as policy advisers or senior counsel without registering as lobbyists.

While Tillis’s objection prevented Scott from passing the BLAST Act by unanimous consent, the bill is not dead — just stalled. Since it was referred to the Senate Judiciary committee, the committee could amend the text and report it to the full Senate so Scott could have another opportunity to address objections before seeking floor consideration.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who lost his 2026 primary to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein, introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, which failed.

Meanwhile, Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, donated to the super PAC that supported radical leftist James Talarico in the Texas U.S. Senate race.

The FEC site showed Bush’s name as the source, the recipient as Lone Star Rising PAC, the $2,500 donation, and the date, which was Sept. 23, 2026.

The Bush daughter also supported Kamala Harris in 2024.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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