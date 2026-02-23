Vengeance is mine, says Susan Rice now at Netflix

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2026 Real World News



Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” — Romans 12:19

Susan Rice, the powerful former top Obama and Biden White House official who currently serves on the board at Netflix, said Democrats have no intention of waiting for God to punish those who directly helped, as opposed to sabotaging, the administration of President Donald J. Trump.

In a podcast appearance with leftist Preet Bharara, Rice vowed that, for corporations that have worked closely with the Trump Administration, “it is not going to end well for them.”

“For those that decided that they would act in their perceived, very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore as very short-term self-interest, and take a knee to Trump, I think they are now starting to realize, ‘Wait a minute, this is not popular. Trump is not popular,’ ” Rice said.

Rice claimed that there will likely be a “swing in the other direction, and they are going to be caught with more than their pants down. They are going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box.”

Related: ‘Shadow president’ Susan Rice handed sweeping powers to re-engineer federal government, February 19, 2023

“If these corporations think that Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules, and say, ‘Never mind, we will forgive you for all the people you fired and all the policies and principles you violated, all the laws you skirted,’ I think they got another thing coming,” she added.

President Donald Trump promptly called on Netflix to fire Rice.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills — Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...