Very weird ‘No Kings’ events were funded by literal kingpins of the Left

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When wealthy leftists open up their wallets to fund so-called “No Kings” protests, here’s what they’re getting:

Regrets?

Hardly, this is the kind of stuff that apparently turns on the American Left these days.

Video circulating online shows a “No Kings” event in Atlanta on Saturday (see above) where leftist activist Jessica Blinkhorn clad in a black sheer skirt, a leather tube top and a full facemask right out of “Mad Max: Fury Road” is seated in a motorized wheelchair as her fellow dress-up players gyrate to techno music.

The New York Post noted: “The Georgia State University teacher and self-described ‘DOGEWALKER’ holds a metal leash in one hand, which is connected to a collar worn by a person wearing a Trump mask and dressed in his signature blue suit, red tie and MAGA hat, and a woman who appears to be mimicking Erika Kirk.

“Dancing to her left is someone wearing a Vice President JD Vance mask wearing a sandwich sign inexplicably reading, ‘Have u said thank-u yet?’

“Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dress-alikes are also represented in the merry little band of dancing demonstrators, along with an unidentified man dressed in strappy bondage gear.”

Extremely weird, yes, but also scripted and paid for by deep-pocketed leftists.

A network of about 500 groups with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenues is behind the coordinated nationwide “No Kings” protests that were held on Saturday, including communist groups that are using the demonstrations to call for a “revolution,” according to a Fox News Digital investigation.

Indivisible, a national Democrat political advocacy organization funded by globalist billionaire George Soros, is listed as the lead coordinator for the protest, according to a copy of the permit for the main march in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Fox News Digital reported that the demonstrations also involve participation from a network of socialist and communist organizations funded by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech entrepreneur who lives in China and has publicly identified as a communist.

Singham finances a network of leftist organizations that promote revolutionary socialist politics and frequently collaborate in protest campaigns, including the People’s Forum in New York, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition, and CodePink.

CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham. In recent weeks, CodePink has expressed support for former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, the late Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

The Singham network recently sent Americans to Cuba to support the communist government there.

Messages circulated among “No Kings” activists referenced growing support for revolutionary ideas. One message stated: “People everywhere are becoming increasingly hostile to the Trump agenda, and more sympathetic to revolution. Now is not the time to sit on the sidelines, it’s the time to go out and join the people, get our revolutionary message in front of them, and turn a day of protest into long-term gains for the people’s movements.”

Online posts associated with the Denver chapter of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization feature imagery referencing the Red Army Choir, Soviet symbols, and historical figures including Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong.

Back to the weirdness in Atlanta, the New York Post noted that Blinkhorn has been awarded in the art world for performance pieces about sex and disability, receiving the Guggenheim Fellowship in 2024 — an award that comes with tens of thousands of dollars in grant money — for a project titled “SPANKBOX” which “depicts individuals with physical disabilities in hypersexualized poses and situations,” according to the fellowship.

Paid full page No Kings newspaper ads. Who is paying for this? pic.twitter.com/VCwts68nHx — Lomez (@L0m3z) March 28, 2026

No Kings? More like No Words… Just when you think these weirdos can’t outdo themselves, they put this out there. How much are they paying all these boomers to get off their couches and torture us? pic.twitter.com/8ijplmqxEW — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) March 28, 2026

🚨BREAKING: A massive crowd of people have gathered in London in support of the American left’s No Kings protest. The country that literally has a King is protesting against America who doesn’t. Can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/zkswL8XPwe — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 28, 2026

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