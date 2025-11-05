Virginians elected Democrat AG who fantasized about assassination of Republican and his children

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2025 Real World News



Democrat Jay Jones, who had texted and spoken on the phone about the assassination of a Republican colleague and the death of the Republican’s children, was elected Virginia’s attorney general on Tuesday.

Jones defeated GOP candidate Jason Miyares 50.9% to 49.1%.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Hundreds of thousands of liberals voted for Jay Jones after he said he wanted to kill our children. Internalize this.”

During the campaign, Jones attempted to walk back his death fantasy, saying:

“I am so deeply, deeply sorry for what I said. And I wish that it happened. And I would take it back if I could.”

Democrats stuck with Jones, however. Gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger continued to support him. She also won her race on Tuesday.

The Post Millennial noted that the comments Jones made were horrific:

After the death of former state legislator Joe Johnson Jr. in 2022, former state House Speaker Todd Gilbert publicly honored Johnson’s legacy, which for Jones was abhorrent. Jones texted GOP House Delegate Carrie Coyner, though he said he meant to text someone else, about his wish for Gilbert to be shot to death. “Three people, two bullets,” Jones wrote. “Gilbert, hitler and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time.” The two spoke on the phone and Coyner said that during that call Jones doubled down, saying that not only did he wish for Gilbert’s death but also that Gilbert’s wife should watch her own children die in her arms. Coyner was horrified and got off the phone only for Jones to continue texting. She pointed out that Jones was “talking about hopping jennifer Gilbert’s children would die” [sic] Jones served in the state legislature with Gilbert and according to a colleague at the time, the Gilbert children were always running around. Jones knew the very children for whose death he was advocating. Jones replied “Yes, I’ve told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.” He went on to say, “I mean do I think Todd and Jennifer are evil? And that they’re breeding little fascists? Yes.”

Jones focused his campaign on stopping President Donald Trump’s agenda, rather than on his opponent: “This race will decide whether we have an Attorney General who defends our freedoms, protects our democracy, and prioritizes the needs of Virginians – or one who takes directives from Donald Trump. The stakes couldn’t be higher.”

Support Free Press Foundation