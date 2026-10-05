‘Voting in America is corrupt’: Trump cites same-day voting results in Brazil, India

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 5, 2026

President Donald Trump is watching Brazil’s presidential election results closely for two key reasons.

One, conservative Flavio Bolsonaro, a Trump ally and son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was the top vote-getter in the first round and advanced to a runoff with incumbent leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Two, Trump pointed to the quick pace of the Brazilian presidential election to highlight slow ballot counting in a number of American cities and states.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Sunday:

“125 Million People voted today in the first round of Brazil’s Presidential Election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY! In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other U.S. Cities and States, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to Rig, I mean, calculate. Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!”

Meanwhile in India, the president posted:

125 Million People voted today in the first round of India’s Presidential Election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY! In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other U.S. Cities and States, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to Rig, I mean, calculate. Voting in America is CORRUPT!!! President DJT

American voters’ trust in elections is eroding. In a poll conducted in early September by the University of California San Diego Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections, just 49% of respondents said they expect the midterm elections to be free and fair.

Related: Fight, fight, fight: Team Trump mounts all-out push for midterms election security, September 25, 2026

The Brazil presidential runoff election will be held on Oct. 25.

In total, seven conservative candidates have won presidential elections across Latin America in the last 18 months, with Trump publicly backing most of them.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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