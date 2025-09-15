VP Vance recounts Charlie Kirk’s role in his meteoric rise to power

by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2025 Real World News



In a post to X on Wednesday following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Vice President JD Vance shared how his friendship with Kirk began in 2017 after an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program.

“Afterwards, a name I barely knew sent me a DM on Twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today,” Vance wrote.

When Vance began exploring a political career in 2021, he said he sought out Kirk’s advice. Kirk later supported his rise from Senate candidate to Vice President.

“When I became the VP nominee — something Charlie advocated for both in public and private — Charlie was there for me,” Vance wrote.

The vice president also noted that Kirk understood the toll public life can take on families and that Kirk frequently reached out with calls and prayers as Vance’s children adjusted to life under constant security.

“Charlie was constantly calling and texting, checking on our family and offering guidance and prayers,” Vance said.

Vance also recalled how both he and Kirk were initially skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016 but came to see him as the leader who could shift American politics away from globalism.

“Like me, he came to see President Trump as the only figure capable of moving American politics away from the globalism that had dominated for our entire lives.”

Vance also highlighted Kirk’s ability to blend faith, ideas, and activism.

“Charlie genuinely believed in and loved Jesus Christ. He had a profound faith. We used to argue about Catholicism and Protestantism and who was right about minor doctrinal questions. Because he loved God, he wanted to understand him.”

He described Kirk as someone committed to open debate, even with hostile audiences. “He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas,” Vance said.

Kirk’s devotion to his family was also central, according to Vance. “Charlie really loved his family. The president was right. Charlie was so proud of Erika and the two kids. He was so happy to be a father,” Vance wrote.

Recalling how he learned of Kirk’s death, Vance said he was in a West Wing meeting when group messages began lighting up. “God didn’t answer those prayers, and that’s OK. He had other plans,” Vance wrote. “You ran a good race, my friend. We’ve got it from here.”

Vance on Monday hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show” as a memorial to the conservative icon. One of his guests was senior White House adviser Stephen Miller:

🔥🚨BOOM..IT’S COMING .” WE ARE GOING AFTER THE NGO NETWORKS THAT FOMENT VIOLENCE”

The last message Charlie sent Miller the day before was about doing something about these left wing organizations. Stephen talks about his SADNESS AND ANGER…AND CHANNELING THAT TO DISMANTLE… pic.twitter.com/2W7P8A89HH — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 15, 2025

A while ago, probably in 2017, I appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox show to talk about God knows what. Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 11, 2025

