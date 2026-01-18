Walz wrong again: States can’t override feds on immigration enforcement

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2026 Real World News



Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz has called on every resident in the state to stalk and harass Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents so the agents can be arrested and “prosecuted” in the future.

The Democrats who lead Minnesota are even dangling the Tenth Amendment, claiming it gives them “sovereign authority” to tell the federal government to stop the ICE raids.

Walz and his compadres are wrong again, and it was during a Democrat administration, that of Barack Obama, in which a court ruled that states can’t override the federal government on immigration enforcement.

Minnesota’s claim: “The Tenth Amendment gives the State of Minnesota and its subdivisions, including the Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, inviolable sovereign authority to protect the health and wellbeing of all those who reside, work, or visit within their borders.”

That’s where the infamous photo at left comes into play. It shows then-Arizona Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, Revolver News noted, “wagging her finger in Obama’s face. The two were locked in a heated dispute over immigration enforcement, and Barry ultimately shut the state down.”

Brewer contended that the state should override the federal government on immigration enforcement, because the feds weren’t doing much if any enforcing.

When Arizona tried to step in, the Obama Administration argued that immigration enforcement belonged exclusively to the federal government, even when Washington chose not to act. The courts agreed.

In 2012, the Supreme Court struck down key parts of Arizona’s law, reinforcing federal dominance in immigration enforcement.

Revolver News noted: “That ruling didn’t expire, and it didn’t change just because the politics flipped. Obama’s win set the precedent Minnesota is now running into headfirst, and Tim Walz doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on.”

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in United States v. Texas that states (specifically Texas and Louisiana) lacked Article III standing to sue the federal government over its immigration enforcement priorities, such as guidelines on whom to arrest, detain, or deport.

Revolver News concluded: “Minnesota’s current position isn’t a serious constitutional theory. It’s political theater. Governor Tim Walz and his allies are demanding powers they know states don’t have, hoping outrage will cover the legal reality.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump slammed Walz and Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday for their role in impeding ICE and inciting their supporters to do the same.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community?

“The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?

“The crooked Governor and ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!”

