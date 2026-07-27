Walz’s Minnesota II: State making trans dolls available to school kids as young as 4

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Starting this fall, Minnesota school children between the ages of 4 and 10 will have access to trans dolls with removable and swappable genitalia.

The taxpayer-funded program to expose young kids to the trans movement is supported by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, according to a report.

The MyGenderDolls, which were developed in part through the University of Minnesota’s Early Innovation Fund, will be for use by “clinicians and educators” starting this year, the New York Post first reported, citing the product’s website.

The paper dolls are being introduced in public schools to help children “realize all the different options that exist for who they can be — regardless of their body parts,” University of Minnesota postdoctoral fellow Ben Parchem said in a now-deleted article in the University of Minnesota Foundation’s magazine.

A now deleted 2024 summary of the project from the University of Minnesota’s Eli Coleman Institute for Sexual and Gender Health (ISGH) states: “MyGender Dolls began as an idea of the Institute for Sexual and Gender Health psychologist, Rachel Becker-Warner, PsyD. NCGSH Co-Director, Dianne Berg, PhD, and Communications Specialist, Ashley Finch, have been hard at work developing the dolls to be used as a therapeutic tool for transgender and gender diverse children. The concept is similar to classic paper dolls; kids can select bodies, genitals, clothes, and other accessories as a way to visualize their anatomy and genders.”

The project is one of many pro-trans state-funded efforts under Walz, The Post reported on July 25.

In 2023, the University of Minnesota’s ISGH presented Walz with the Distinguished Sexual and Gender Health Champion Award “for his outstanding efforts in protecting sexual and reproductive health care (PRO Act, HF 1) and gender-affirming health care (Executive Order 23-03) in Minnesota,” the school wrote in its annual report in 2023.

The Post noted: “Prototypes of the dolls were shown in a 2024 conference where one named “Sam” can be seen in what appears to be some phase of a gender transition, with a detachable penis off to the side, and a dress and girls’ underwear within reach.”

The trans dolls will be made available to teachers, school counselors, pediatricians, and mental health providers, according to a website of the “MyGender Dolls” company. It features an image of a boy doll wearing a dress and others in various states of sexual identity confusion.

Critics say the dolls risk being misused by adults who want to push the trans ideology on vulnerable children.

“They will find anybody who’s in trouble and use this as a tool to say, ‘this is why you’re unhappy.’ This is absolutely grooming,” slammed Dr. Quentin Van Meter, past president of the American College of Pediatricians.

“The younger kids — many of them still believe in the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. And you’re then presenting them with paper dolls that kind of look fun, and you can change clothing, hair, genitals… It’s well beyond their ability to sort out fantasy from reality. It’s profoundly inappropriate.”

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Tim Walz is supporting these transgender dolls with removable genitalia being given to KIDS as YOUNG AS 4 YEARS OLD starting this fall Minnesota is now putting the dolls in school. The genitalia can be swapped between dolls “They will debut this fall in… pic.twitter.com/Wc5hs2sgYX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2026

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