War update: Military objectives met; Focus on sleeper cells who entered U.S. under Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2026 Real World News



President Donald Trump said the U.S.’s military objectives in Iran have been quickly achieved and that stateside, his team is tracking down any terrorist sleeper cells that likely entered the country under the Biden-Harris regime’s open borders.

“The war itself is being prosecuted as well as anybody has ever seen, and this is other countries telling me too,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

“Big countries, powerful countries, they said they’ve never seen anything like it. And they also agree with what I’m doing. They say it’s an evil country, and it’s been for 47 years that way.”

In a “mission update” posted to X on Wednesday, the White House said:

• Iranian ballistic missile attacks down 90%

• 5,500+ targets eliminated

• Air superiority secured

• 60+ Iranian vessels sunk/destroyed

• All 4 Soleimani-class warships taken out

What perhaps has been more challenging than expected for the U.S. and its regional allies is Iran’s drone swarms.

Many of Iran’s drones are cheap and produced in large numbers. U.S. defense officials have described the drone swarms as a growing “math problem” in modern warfare. The U.S. can end up firing expensive missiles at relatively inexpensive drones, a dynamic that becomes harder to sustain if attacks come in waves.

Related: As USS Abraham Lincoln nears Iran, drone expert warns of swarm threat, January 27, 2026

The Pentagon said it is instituting a layered counter-drone strategy which combines short-range interceptors, electronic warfare tools and emerging technologies such as high-energy lasers.

“JIATF-401 is accelerating procurement of multiple counter-UAS capabilities across several combatant commands, including sensing radars, kinetic interceptors and other available systems, not just Merops, to expand layered defenses in the U.S. Central Command area of operations,” Fox News Digital cited a U.S. official as saying.

“Some of the capabilities being surged to support our warfighters reflect lessons we are learning and technology we are transferring from the battlefield in Ukraine.”

Trump on Wednesday also acknowledged there are terrorist “sleeper cells” in the U.S. that must be dealt with.

The president said he has been briefed on terror alerts and threats, including reported plans to conduct a drone attack in California, but he warned that any terrorists present in the country now is likely the result of the Biden-Harris regime’s border policies.

“A lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border, but we know where most of them are: We’ve got our eye on all of them, I think,” Trump said.

Trump on Iran: “For them, it’s a war. For us, it’s turned out to be easier than we thought… They had thousands of missiles — seven, eight thousand missiles. We got many of them before they got to launch… we’re knocking out the drone plants.” pic.twitter.com/8x8UYKi89j — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...