Was Epstein ‘switched out’? DOJ files release said to ID ‘anonymous’ poster as prison officer

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2026 Real World News



Among the three million Epstein Files documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday is a file which has rekindled interest in an “anonymous” 4chan post that appeared in August 2019, about an hour before the public was told Jeffrey Epstein had been found dead in his jail cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

That post contended that Epstein may have been “switched out” before his reported death.

Here is the 4chan post in question:

Revolver News noted: “At the time, many tried to write it off as some bored internet troll. But behind the scenes, federal authorities didn’t think it was a joke, and they wanted to know who wrote it. As a matter of fact, they opened a grand jury inquiry and issued subpoenas to multiple companies to identify the poster.”

According to a new X post, it may finally be known who that anonymous poster was and why his account of things matters so much.

According to the newly released documents, the post said, it was written by a Metropolitan Correctional Center prison officer named Roberto Grijalva.

In an update on Tuesday, Revolver News noted: “After reading all of this, the biggest immediate question we should all be asking is: where is Roberto Grijalva? No public information is available on his current employment or whereabouts.

“Obviously, none of this stuff on its own proves what happened to Epstein that night, nor does it prove there was a switch. But it does raise reasonable questions.

“If the Epstein files truly identify Roberto Grijalva as the anonymous author of that 4chan post, then the next step is simple, right? Is he alive and reachable? Can he confirm that he wrote the post? ….

“Those questions matter because the original post was very specific, oddly timed, and serious enough that federal authorities attempted to identify the author through subpoenas.”

Another document from the files released Friday apparently confirms the 4chan message’s claim that Epstein was loaded into a van (page 106 of this document.)

🚨Epstein Files THIS IS HUGE. The individual who anonymously posted on 4Chan the morning of Epstein’s death, August 10, 2019 claiming he witnessed weird happenings at the prison before Epstein’s death has been identified in the Epstein files. Roberto Grijalva, an officer at… pic.twitter.com/XdLqQQWaVe — HEATHER C. (@Heatherc_77) February 1, 2026

