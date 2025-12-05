Watchdog: Weapons abandoned by Biden are ‘core’ of Taliban’s military

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2025 Real World News



When the Biden-Harris regime surrendered Afghanistan, it left billions of dollars worth of U.S. military weaponry and equipment behind. Those abandoned military assets now make up the “core” of the Taliban terror group’s fighting force, a watchdog group said.

In its “final forensic audit report,” the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) this week concluded that “these U.S. taxpayer-funded equipment, weapons, and facilities have formed the core of the Taliban security apparatus.”

The report said that the Pentagon has determined that the U.S. left behind weaponry worth at least $7.1 billion — weapons now in the hands of the Taliban — and that the U.S. government also continued to send $3.47 billion in humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

SIGAR said that it found that “despite 20 years and $90 billion of U.S. support, the U.S. and Afghan governments failed to create an independent and self-sustainable Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).”

The report found that “the ANDSF remained reliant on the U.S. military in part because the United States designed the ANDSF as a mirror image of U.S. forces, which required a high degree of professional military sophistication and leadership” – creating “long-term ANDSF dependencies” – and “the decision to withdraw all U.S. military personnel and dramatically reduce U.S. support to the ANDSF destroyed the morale of Afghan soldiers and police.”

What did the Harris-Biden regime essentially gift the Taliban?

Small Arms and Munitions

More than 300,000 weapons

Specific types included M4 and M16 assault rifles, AK-47s, and various pistols and machine guns

Over 18 million rounds of ammunition and various air-to-ground munitions

Ground Vehicles

Over 40,000 military vehicles

Approximately 12,000 Humvees (all-terrain vehicles)

Approximately 70 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles

Around 42,000 trucks and SUVs

Other Equipment

Thousands of base-station and handheld radios

Nearly 42,000 pieces of specialized equipment, including night-vision goggles, surveillance gear, and biometric devices

Explosive ordnance disposal and demining equipment

Aircraft

78 aircraft (73 remained at the Kabul airfield, where they were demilitarized/rendered inoperable by U.S. forces before the final departure; others had been flown to neighboring countries by Afghan personnel).

Aircraft types included Black Hawk and Apache helicopters, though their ability to be maintained and operated by the Taliban without U.S. support and contractors is limited.

Resist Group Think