‘We did not ask for those Somalis’: Even GOP ignored Minnesotans’ pleas a decade ago

In July 2015, a packed Aces Bar in St. Cloud, Minnesota hosted a town hall meeting in which residents pleaded with GOP Rep. Tom Emmer to stop the influx of Somali migrants.

Journalist Zoe Chace, who narrated portions of the town hall, said one constituent at the meeting told Emmer that he believed most people in the bar “are here to find out how you feel about assimilation of immigrants.”

“We did not ask for those Somalis. Nobody asked us if we, in St. Cloud, want those Somalis. And we understand that social groups, like the Lutheran social service and the Catholic charities, they’re dumping them in areas like St. Cloud,” a man at the meeting said.

“OK, and so the question is, how many more are coming? We didn’t ask for these people. Everybody that you read about is talking about this. So that is a main issue in this city,” the man added. “There is no control. The people have no control over any immigration. The mayor doesn’t. I don’t know.”

Chace described Emmer’s response as “a warning shot at the implicit racism” directed at Somalis. Emmer argued that Somalis are one of “the fastest-assimilating populations,” prompting audible groans of disapproval from the crowd.

“Oh, you gotta be kidding me,” one man could be heard stating.

Audience members continued pressing Emmer to demand a vote on the refugees. One constituent pushed back as Emmer repeatedly asked what she wanted him to do, telling the lawmaker there had been a “huge economic burden placed” on the residents at the time because of the influx.

“I think I speak for a lot of people. I think the city of St. Cloud needs a breather. And we need to assimilate with the people that are — ” the constituent could be heard stating before Emmer cuts her off.

“What does that mean? What does that mean?” Emmer asked.

Emmer asks the resident point blank if she’s suggesting that “no more immigrants should be allowed to come to St. Cloud,” to which the resident states it would be a “moratorium for a short time.” Additional people in the background could be heard shouting that the pause should be for the “whole United States,” before Emmer jumped in to state the request was simply not possible.

“All right, here’s the thing. All I can do is respond as open and honest as I can, Sue. That’s not something that I can do. That’s not something that our constitution says that we do with people who are — ” Emmer could be heard saying.

Earlier this month, an estimated total of $9 billion or more in fraud was reported across 14 Medicaid services in Minnesota, according to CBS News. Over 90% of those charged in the massive fraud case were of Somali descent.

Contacted by The Daily Caller News Foundation, Emmer now calls out the failed immigration policies over the years and how he’s proud to stand with the Trump Administration to hold criminals accountable.

“Over the last decade, failed immigration policies have allowed millions of illegal aliens into our country, including many violent criminals and many who cheated the system to get here illegally,” Emmer said. “Americans will no longer be taken advantage of by illegals gaming taxpayer-funded programs. I’m proud to partner with President Trump and FBI Director Patel to hold these criminals accountable.”

The bar where Emmer spoke in 2015 about voters’ concerns has since shut down. Reports say it may be converted into … a daycare center.

During the VP debate last year Tim Walz bragged about making it easier for people to get into the childcare business. Walz: “We have to make it easier for folks to be able to get into that business and then to make sure that folks are able to pay for that. We were able to do it… pic.twitter.com/hXGun6e6fe — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 28, 2025

