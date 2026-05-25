‘Weaponization’: One January 6 protester’s story

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Pat Stedman was on hand for the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol. The New Jersey resident said he “followed the crowd” into the Capitol, did not damage anything, complied with all police orders, and peacefully left the building.

Three hours after Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, feds descended on Stedman’s home and arrested him.

For those who scoff at President Donald Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” Stedman in a May 21 post to X describes how the government was indeed weaponized against him:

On January 6th I followed the crowd into the Capitol and shouted. Police stood by the whole time, hanging out with us and sometimes directing us places.

At one point near the House Chambers I was walking downstairs when a trio of some special section, secret service looking men started pointing guns in my direction.

Confused and annoyed, I walked the other way and when I saw a normal police officer asked him why they were doing that.

He informed me a protestor (Ashli Babbitt) had been killed, and advised me to leave the building.

I walked towards the exit and after a short rest on the bench I left.

I harmed nobody and damaged no property that day and complied with all police orders.

What I received for that was a pre-dawn raid at my parents house, where my 1 month post-partum wife and I were staying, on Biden’s first day in office. His DOJ had signed the order to arrest me 3 hours after his inauguration.

Related: ‘Pathetic bunch of moral cowards’? Senate Republicans outraged by Trump’s ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’, May 22, 2026

In the subsequent weeks I received death threats online and harassing phone calls, something that would be ongoing for the next few years.

I was banned from Meta and Paypal. My wife and I were both debanked by PNC and banned from Airbnb. My wife was detained at the airport for hours with our newborn daughter.

I was charged with 4 misdemeanors and the 1512 unconstitutional felony. The government offered to drop the misdemeanors if I pled to the felony. The felony was a lie, so I refused and went to trial.

At trial the prosecution for 2 days straight was allowed to show footage to the jury of things that occurred around the Capitol I wasn’t present for “for context.” When we asked to put forward footage that contradicted the prosecution’s “context” we were not allowed. They could show what they wanted, we could not.

Police officers were then put on the stand for the next 2 days who cried about their experiences. I had no idea who they were. They admitted they never saw me or interacted with me.

Nevertheless like every other J6er, I lost, and was sentenced to 4 years and $22k in fines and restitution. Yet even after the Supreme Court overturned the felony, the judge would not let me out until my misdemeanor sentences of a year were maxed out. Because she can’t count she actually kept me in longer – to the extent she intervened at the last minute to make the prison release me on a Sunday, something that is against BOP rules. My family sat outside the prison gates the Friday before practically the whole day waiting in vain because of this pettiness.

But the government wasn’t satisfied with their pound of flesh: after my release they took me back in for resentencing, to attempt to have me resentenced after the fact to my misdemeanors consecutively, so I’d be taken from my family again and have another 1.5 years behind bars. This time I won, as they had no legal precedent and it skirted on violating double jeopardy since I had served my full prison time. Even still, it cast a cloud over the holidays and cost me another 20k my family couldn’t afford.

People ask whether prison was bad, and yeah of course prison sucked. It was a hard and violent place. I was present for a stabbing, and was lucky to avoid two fights and a race war.

But dealing with Biden’s DOJ and the DC Judiciary was the real trauma – they would grind down your spirit by weaponizing the legal system and use the endless procedure to bankrupt you. I had nightmares for months after release that I had somehow been hit with new charges.

By the time I was pardoned by President Trump, I had spent literally every single day of Biden’s presidency either in prison or under some form of supervision. I had incurred over $300k in legal fees and over $1 million in lost business.

It was a reign of terror, and yet it was a mere foreshadowing of what they had planned for anyone else who opposed them under Kamala. The country should never forget it.

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