‘Weeping and gnashing of teeth’ at The Washington Post

Matthew 13:42: “Judgement Day” …

On social media: “It’s a good day”!

Jeff Bezos reportedly has all but thrown in the towel with the The Washington Post, the newspaper whose Watergate coverage ended the presidency of Richard M. Nixon.

Reports on Wednesday said that one third of the Post’s newsroom staff have been laid off, reportedly amid much “weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

The leftist outlet, once the daily Bible of the thoroughly Democrat “Swamp,” is axing its sports and book sections, suspending its Post Reports podcast, restructuring its metro section, and shrinking its international footprint.

What does that leave?

“Nothing,” wrote Breitbart’s John Nolte. “I mean, nothing other than D.C.-centered political coverage and an editorial page. In other words, the Post is now a blog — another Politico or New Republic or National Review.”

Former Post executive editor Marty Baron, who retired from the paper in 2021, said in a statement that “this ranks among the darkest days in the history of one of the world’s greatest news organizations.”

Posted conservative influencer Jack Posobiec: “It’s a good day!”

After buying the Post in 2013 for $250 million, ending eight decades of control by the Graham family, Bezos reportedly poured another $300 million to keep the doors open through 2023.

“Because no one can trust the Post anymore, subscriptions, clicks, and advertising revenues have plummeted to a point where the Post’s shameless purveyors of lies, misinformation, and hoaxes are losing a reported $100 million per year,” Nolte noted.

The Post’s “race and ethnicity” reporter Emmanuel Felton, who was laid off, wrote: “This comes six months after hearing in a national meeting that race coverage drives subscriptions. This wasn’t a financial decision, it was an ideological one.”

Baron placed much of the blame for the Post’s demise on Bezos and the team of editors he brought in for refusing to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Loyal subscribers “were driven away, by the hundreds of thousands,” by that move, Baron claimed.

“Keep in mind that the Post doesn’t even require Trump voters to survive. Hell, if just ten percent of Kamala Harris voters clicked or subscribed, the Post would be fine. But here’s the bottom line: Even Democrats are tired of the Post’s lies because those lies get their hopes up only to see them dashed again and again and again,” Nolte wrote.

Baron also cited what he called “Bezos’s sickening efforts to curry favor” with President Donald Trump.

Former Post “fact-checker” Glenn Kessler said in a column earlier this week: “Bezos is not trying to save The Washington Post. He’s trying to survive Donald Trump.”

“This is a great day for America. This is a great day for decency and truth. This is a great day for anyone who believes journalism is important. This is a great day for New Media, which had a vital role in exposing the Post and using the truth to discredit it,” Nolte added. “We’re wielding the truth and the truth is winning.”

