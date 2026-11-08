Were GOP voters really more excited for school superintendents and mine inspectors?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2026 — Real World News

Republican voters on Nov. 3 were apparently passionate about voting for school superintendents, agriculture commissioners, insurance commissioners, and mine inspectors.

What’s up with that?

Jeff O’Donnell, who writes under the handle The Lone Raccoon on X, found that GOP voters who supposedly rejected U.S. Senate, House, and governor candidates were very excited about the above down-ballot offices.

Here’s what O’Donnell found:

Peter Bernegger found similar results in North Carolina:

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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Were GOP voters really more excited for school superintendents and mine inspectors? added by on
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