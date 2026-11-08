Were GOP voters really more excited for school superintendents and mine inspectors?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2026 — Real World News



Republican voters on Nov. 3 were apparently passionate about voting for school superintendents, agriculture commissioners, insurance commissioners, and mine inspectors.

What’s up with that?

Jeff O’Donnell, who writes under the handle The Lone Raccoon on X, found that GOP voters who supposedly rejected U.S. Senate, House, and governor candidates were very excited about the above down-ballot offices.

Here’s what O’Donnell found:

The bad guys had 2 years to come up with new methods. They used it well. — The Lone Raccoon (@FSociety_1942) November 5, 2026

ARIZONA Did I forget you? How could I. It does my heart proud to think of all those proud Republicans in AZ excited to cast their votes for School Superintendent and Mine Inspector! https://t.co/Lbm92b3AJX — The Lone Raccoon (@FSociety_1942) November 7, 2026

GEORGIA Georgia was wild – they must have worried about Ossoff. Republican Senate Candidate got 210,000 less votes than the Republican Agriculture Commissioner and 190,00 less than Governor. In a total coincidence, Democrat Senator Ossoff got almost 200,000 votes more than the Democrat governor candidate. However they did this (and I will be opining soon) it allowed them to fine tune which candidates got votes vacuumed away. — The Lone Raccoon (@FSociety_1942) November 6, 2026

KANSAS Wow you have a popular Treasurer. 50,000 more votes than for the Republican Senate candidate. And that Insurance Commissioner… that’s what gets people out to vote! Pattern remains. https://t.co/3ZsFqlnFe1 — The Lone Raccoon (@FSociety_1942) November 5, 2026

NEBRASKA In Nebraska, the Republican Senate candidate received 50,002 less votes than the Republican candidate for Treasurer. There was no Democrat running for Senate, but an independent still picked up 331,250 votes, which is questionable on its face. Nonetheless this independent candidate had 29,675 more votes than the Democrat running for Secretary of State! Cast Vote Records will tell us more… oh wait, Nebraska won’t supply them because they would be too dangerous for public consumption 🙂 — The Lone Raccoon (@FSociety_1942) November 7, 2026

SOUTH CAROLINA Well look at this. Your Republican Agriculture Commissioner AND Comptroller got over 90,000 more votes than Graham for Senate. All the other Republican candidates received about the same level of support. When you see these things, please remember that per my research, only 3-7% of voters split their tickets on state and national level races. — The Lone Raccoon (@FSociety_1942) November 5, 2026

Peter Bernegger found similar results in North Carolina:

Election fraud: North Carolina Republicans cast more votes for Court of Appeals races than their US Senate and US Congressional seat. Really? I don’t think so. The pattern continues like Texas (see previous tweet). @FSociety_1942 found this unholy pattern, pls help him out at his give-send-go link at the top of his X page. @realDonaldTrump @AGToddBlanche — Peter Bernegger (@PeterBernegger) November 6, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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