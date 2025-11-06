Were the 2025 elections ‘most secure ever’? Only citizen journalists are asking questions

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2025 Real World News



Democrat Mikie Sherrill reportedly received nearly 1.8 million votes in Tuesday’s race for New Jersey governor. Republican Jack Ciattarelli received 1.3 million as 3 million votes were cast.

This in an off-year election where the Democrat Party is at its lowest approval rating in history.

Yet legacy media is asking no questions about the security of the 2025 elections. That has been left to independent media and citizen journalists.

In a post to X, Scott Morrison noted that New Jersey “for the last 50 years” would have “2 million+ voters, and the winner would get 1.1 to 1.4 million votes. Somehow we now have over 3 million voters, and the Democrat has 1.7 million votes??”

In Virginia, independent and citizen journalists posted sudden jumps in Democrat votes that looked eerily familiar to charts from the 2020 election when Joe Biden reportedly overtook President Donald Trump thanks to late-night counts.

Independent journalist Peter Bernegger noted in a post to X on Nov. 5:

Last night there were 125,000 early mail-in votes for Democrat Gov. candidate Spanberger. This morning there were over 300,000 early mail in votes for her! Source: @BollyDew And take a look at the Virginia’s Attorney General race: Miyares (R) vs Jones (D) for AG in VA.… https://t.co/2yQMuP4Ge3 pic.twitter.com/Il3NOUyrjR — Peter Bernegger (@PeterBernegger) November 5, 2025

In a post to LinkedIn during Tuesday’s voting, businessman Larry Gallegos pointed to election shenanigans in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The county “has been accused of blatant election MALFEASANCE after ‘accidentally’ not including 75,000 VOTERS on their polling books, resulting in voters being TURNED AWAY,” Gallegos wrote.

Chester County Voter Services told Action News it was delivering supplemental poll books to all 230 precincts as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, Independent and third-party voters are able to cast provisional ballots, but we’re told that there was a lot of confusion early this morning, and instructions were varying precinct by precinct, and a lot of voters just ended up walking away,” Gallegos wrote.

“Chester County Voter Services says it is going to conduct a formal review to figure out how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again, but that does not seem to be easing the frustration and mistrust that a lot of voters are feeling today. There are more than 75,000 registered Independents and third-party voters in Chester County. That’s about 19% of all registered voters.”

The number of votes is inflated so high, it’s getting ridiculous. Ciattarelli keeps getting more votes than last cycle’s winner, but keeps losing because of an astronomical increase for the Democrat — when they’ve never been more unpopular, in an off year. By 2029, the Dem will… pic.twitter.com/pej54m61Ba — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 6, 2025

New Jersey turnout in 2025 is eerily reminiscent of Joe Biden 2020. Biggest jump in votes since the 80’s yet Sherrill was incredibly uninspiring. Trumps approval rating in NJ is higher than Governor Murphy. Reality doesn’t make sense here. Ask the tough questions. pic.twitter.com/BxFM8wwZST — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispi) November 6, 2025

Democrats have never been more unpopular. Yet, magically, they are still able to flip districts Trump won just 1 year ago and run CIA agents who win by 15 points. It’s a mystery! pic.twitter.com/Kyh4xoFGLK — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 5, 2025

It’s almost as if — hear me out — our elections are total bullshit. — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 5, 2025

Watchdog group Judicial Watch continues to be a national leader in voting integrity and voting rights.

On Oct. 8, oral arguments were held in the U.S. Supreme Court in a historic case filed by Judicial Watch on behalf of Congressman Mike Bost and two presidential electors, who are before the court to vindicate their standing to challenge an Illinois law allowing the counting of ballots received up to 14 days after Election Day.

Judicial Watch recently filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the Libertarian Party of Mississippi, opposing the State of Mississippi’s attempt to overturn the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s decision, which struck down a law allowing ballots received after Election Day to be counted.

Federal courts in Oregon, California and Illinois recently ruled that Judicial Watch’s lawsuits against those states may proceed forcing them to clean their voter rolls.

Judicial Watch announced in May that its work led to the removal of more than five million ineligible names from voter rolls nationwide.

