‘We’ve got the receipts’: Republic of Somaliland offers a cure for the Ilhan Omar headache

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



“We actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” Vice President JD Vance stated on the Benny Johnson podcast.

Vance connected Omar not only to immigration fraud, of which the Minnesota Democrat’s “marriage” to her brother is a part, but also to fraudulent networks pulling in U.S. taxpayer dollars:

“She has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somalian community.”

The Republic of Somaliland says it has a remedy.

Because the U.S. is not the only country that has suffered from alleged crimes committed by Omar and her family, the Republic of Somaliland asked the U.S. to extradite Omar to there so she can face justice.

In a post to X exposing Omar’s family for alleged war crimes and fraud states that Omar’s father participated in the Isaaq Genocide, a campaign designed to depopulate Somaliland of its majority Isaaq people.

“Why would we ever have let this family come into our country?” Catherine Salgado noted in a March 28 analysis for PJ Media.

“The Republic of Somaliland wants independence from Somalia precisely because of the sort of violence and corruption that the people who control Somalia and move to the USA from Somalia perpetrate.”

Vance said he has discussed this with a top Trump Administration advisor:

“I talked to Stephen Miller about this actually recently. We’re trying to look at what the remedies are. That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud? How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually do the thing? How do you build a case necessary to get some justice for the American people?”

In exchange for recognition as a nation, the Republic of Somaliland said it will give the USA a military base, access to a strategic port, and also access to critical minerals.

“And let’s be honest, that’s a pretty good deal that secures the United States a foothold in the Horn of Africa with a blow to Somalia, which has been sucking up a lot of U.S. taxpayer money through Somali ‘migrant’ fraud,’ Salgado wrote. “On top of all that, Somaliland is willing to help bring justice to one of the most infamous and destructive representatives in Congress.”

🧾 Receipts: Ilhan Omar’s original last name was Elmi before it was changed.

This evidence was available, but the Obama Justice Department refused to investigate. Her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and their father, Nur Said Elmi (also known as Nur Omar), used multiple names… https://t.co/9sz3ZXVN3X pic.twitter.com/d16tAMCKrn — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

Today, for the first time, we got 100% on the record confirmation that Rep. Ilhan Omar committed immigration fraud. Lying on your immigration forms is an immediate denaturalization. Vice President JD Vance says DHS is exploring enforcement. Ilhan needs to be deported. pic.twitter.com/q0BMd8Sil3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2026

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