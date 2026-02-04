What about Zorro Ranch? Darkest allegations in Epstein Files were not about his island

by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2026 Real World News



Epstein Files documents released in the latest tranche from the Department of Justice goes down a rabbit hole studiously avoided by polite society and its media.

At issue are activities at the Zorro Ranch in New Mexico — far from “Epstein Island” — and a report that Jeffery Epstein and his accomplices “were breeding undocumented children to sell on the black market as infants.”

This revelation was brought to light in Epstein Files release EFTA00165118, according to a Feb. 4 substack analysis.

In an email written between correspondents whose identities were redacted by the Justice Department, the sender references an article published on the UK news outlet The Sun covering the suicide of Sabrina Bittencourt. Bittencourt, a victim of the Brazilian celebrity cult leader John of God (legal name João Teixeira de Faria), made famous by Oprah Winfrey, alleged that the cult leader held young girls captive to breed them in order to sell their newborns on the black market before murdering the mothers.

“Hundreds of girls were enslaved over years, lived on farms in Goias, and served as wombs to get pregnant for their babies to be sold,” Bittencourt alleged.

According to the substack analysis, these same allegations were made against Epstein by the sender in the email disclosed in the latest batch of the Epstein Files, who wrote, “[REDACTED] spoke of this going on at Zorro Ranch. She has said on record that Epstein offered her money to do this. Birth babies for black market use.”

“While Little Saint James Island, infamously known as Pedophile, Rape, and Epstein Island, has received the bulk of attention in the fallout from the cover-up of Epstein’s crimes, his Zorro Ranch property is another centerpiece of the crimes committed by his criminal network,” the analysis noted.

Epstein was not required to register as a sex offender in New Mexico following his 2008 plea deal in Florida. The sprawling 7,600-acre Zorro Ranch hosted numerous parties implicated in Epstein’s crimes.

“Epstein reportedly organized the ranch as the headquarters for his eugenic plot to ‘seed the human race with his DNA’ by impregnating countless women and underaged victims on the property,” the analysis said. “Victim Annie Farmer, alleges that Epstein and his prime accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, sexually abused her at the ranch when she was just 16-years-old.”

“According to housekeepers and other staff interviewed as witnesses, Epstein hosted Prince Andrew, formerly the Duke of York; former congressman and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson; and Woody Allen alongside his adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, whom Allen married in 1997. Despite their notoriety, those figures were far from the most high profile visitors alleged to have been hosted by Epstein at the Zorro Ranch.”

Related: Clinton loyalist Bill Richardson, 75: Was accused of sex with underage girl sent by Epstein, September 3, 2023

Following Epstein’s arrest and reported death in 2019, allegations surfaced that Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton were also frequent visitors at the Zorro Ranch.

“During their visits, the Clintons would stay in a cowboy-themed village created by Epstein a mile south of the main house of the ranch,” the analysis stated. “These accusations were based on information taken from reports made by security consultant Jared Kellogg, who was brought in by Zorro Ranch manager Brice Gordon to improve security on the property. The reports came to light after being released by the Zorro Ranch estate following Epstein’s alleged demise. Kellogg also stated that during his meetings with Gordon, the ranch manager bragged about how often the Clintons visited the compound. ‘Brice [Gordon] would be bragging about how the Clintons would visit, the whole family. Not just Bill, but Bill, his wife, and their kid, and they would stay on the ranch itself,’ Kellogg stated.”

Bill Clinton has repeatedly denied visiting the Zorro Ranch.

The analysis concluded:

“While the Clintons’ visits to the Zorro Ranch remain a matter of debate, what isn’t debatable is how the property served as a focal point for the crimes of Epstein. The crimes alleged to have been committed on the Zorro Ranch go so far beyond what happened on St. James Island that they somehow manage to paint an even darker picture of Epstein and his accomplices. The allegation that Epstein was operating a baby farm to sell undocumented infants on the black market out of the Zorro Ranch shows that his blackmail schemes, financial crimes, and global espionage are only the surface level of a criminal enterprise so depraved that even the DOJ’s best attempts at obfuscation are not enough to hide its darkest crimes.”

