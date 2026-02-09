What can Virginia gunowners do under Left’s new regime? Remembering the ‘Battle of Athens’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2026 Real World News



Leftist Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has proposed bans on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and “ghost guns.”

Fairfax and Loudoun Counties have been credited with electing a governor running as a moderate that most other Virginians did not really want.

What can Virginia gunowners do under the new regime?

Some are recalling what returning World War II veterans did in Athens, Tennessee in 1946.

The following post highlighting the “Battle of Athens” is circulating on social media:

That night, ballots were locked in a jail. By morning, the jail was surrounded by armed citizens who had decided democracy was not optional.

In August 1946, in Athens, a local election exposed just how fragile democracy can be when power goes unchecked. McMinn County had been controlled for years by a political machine led by Sheriff Paul Cantrell. Deputies intimidated voters, arrested opposition poll watchers, and when results looked unfavorable, they seized ballot boxes and hid them inside the county jail. It was corruption in plain sight, normalized through repetition.

But this election was different. World War II veterans had just returned home. These were men who had fought authoritarianism overseas and were trying to reenter civilian life with a belief that their sacrifice meant something. They ran reform candidates and showed up to vote. When deputies began arresting voters again and locking up the ballots, patience ran out.

What followed was not a riot fueled by anger alone. The veterans organized deliberately. They retrieved rifles from a National Guard armory, surrounded the jail, and demanded the ballots be released. After hours of gunfire and the use of dynamite to breach the jail, the officials inside surrendered. The ballots were counted publicly. The veterans won the election.

This moment became known as the Battle of Athens. It was not a rejection of democracy, but an insistence on it. A community stepped in where institutions had failed.

History often pretends democracy survives on tradition alone, but sometimes it survives because ordinary people refuse to let it quietly disappear.

