What Comey knew and when he knew it; The evidence continues to mount

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2025 Real World News



Is what was found earlier this year in a burn bag in Room 9582 at FBI headquarters the smoking gun that takes down ex-FBI chief James Comey?

What was found in the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) by current FBI Director Kash Patel was Comey’s handwritten note acknowledging that Trump-Russia collusion was a Hillary Clinton campaign fabrication.

“In other words, Comey knew he should have been investigating Hillary Clinton for orchestrating the most dangerous political hoax in American history, falsely accusing the Republican nominee of colluding with Russia,” The Federalist’s Hans Mahncke noted in a Friday analysis.

“Instead, he chose to weaponize that lie, using the full force of the FBI to try to destroy Donald Trump.”

The note, which was admitted into evidence by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan on Monday, is one of 14 new exhibits which analysts say reveal how Comey lied and manipulated media narratives in constructing the Trump-Russia hoax.

“It is remarkable that these documents survived at all,” Mahncke wrote.

The Comey note was found in an FBI “burn bag,” a method for destroying sensitive materials.

“For reasons still unknown, several of these bags, reportedly five in total, were never incinerated,” Mahncke noted. “Instead, they were placed inside an unused, locked SCIF at FBI headquarters. Why they ended up there remains a mystery. Perhaps a silent whistleblower or conscientious staffer intervened.”

Other documents found in the SCIF include materials related to the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the Jan. 6 Capitol protest, and the highly classified annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s report detailing how U.S. intelligence uncovered in the summer of 2016 that the Russia collusion plot was a Clinton fabrication.

Mahncke added: “Federal law requires most cases to be brought within five years of the alleged crime. In Comey’s case, his lies to Congress, specifically his denials under oath of leaking to the media through intermediaries, dated to Sept. 30, 2020. That meant Halligan, who was appointed on Sept. 22, had only days to absorb years’ worth of material, including the rediscovered burn bag evidence, and persuade a grand jury in the heavily Democratic D.C. suburbs of Northern Virginia to indict the former FBI director. Against enormous odds, and despite resistance from within her own office, she succeeded.”

The newly evidence filed by Halligan, Comey’s handwritten notes, dated Sept. 26, 2016, explicitly record that he was aware of the Clinton plan to tie Trump to Russia. Comey writes in the notes: “Clinton plan to tie Trump.”

This came just weeks after the CIA had formally referred the intelligence about the Clinton plan to Comey.

“Until now, that referral was the only known proof that Comey had been informed,” Mahncke noted. “However, a skilled dissembler like Comey could have easily claimed he had not seen or read it, which is exactly what he did, asserting he had no recollection of the Clinton plan. While it was always implausible that he was unaware of or could have forgotten the central element of Russiagate — that it was nothing more than a Clinton smear — his own notes now prove that his denials were false.”

There’s a lot in Lindsey Halligan’s new filing, but if I had to single out one thing, it would be the handwritten note below, discovered earlier this year by Kash Patel in a burn bag inside a sealed, unused SCIF at FBI headquarters (Room 9582). This note proves beyond any doubt… pic.twitter.com/A30Atxz04I — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the federal grand jury in Virginia is in the process of issuing more than 30 subpoenas tied to the false claims of Trump-Russia collusion that were propagated by the U.S. intelligence community and federal law enforcement in 2016 and beyond, a source directly familiar with the matter who declined to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the investigations told Just the News on Thursday.

Some of the subpoenas were sent out Thursday and more were likely to be sent Friday.

Comey is charged with making false statements and obstructing Congress concerning testimony in 2020 in which he stood by earlier 2017 testimony saying he did not approve of anonymous leaks to the news media on high-profile cases involving Clinton’s emails and Trump’s now-debunked ties to a Russian plot to influence the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty.

