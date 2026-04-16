What is up with Virginia Democrats? How TDS and DC suburbs have transformed state

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



During his four-year term, which ended in January of this year, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin never got the “trifecta” he pushed for. With a legislature split between Democrats and Republicans, much of Youngkin’s right-leaning agenda fell by the wayside.

Democrats were able to score that “trifecta” in the 2025 elections with Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who campaigned as a moderate but quickly revealed her leftist identity, winning the governor’s race. Democrats had won control of both chambers of the legislature in the 2023 elections.

What propelled Democrats to turn Virginia blue?

A massive influx of leftists suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome to Virginia’s DC suburbs have transformed the state, analysts say.

Spanberger and her Democrat allies in the legislature have taken to taxing practically anything that moves, instituted more that a dozen new anti-gun laws, refuse to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and became the 18th state to sign on to the compact which seeks to eliminate the Electoral College.

“Northern Virginia has transformed the demographic equation,” Jim Bacon wrote for the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy.

In Northern Virginia, Arlington County, the City of Alexandria (which is not part of a county), Fairfax County, Prince William County, and Loudoun County are heavily blue.

In Virginia, Bacon noted, Democrats’ “ideological allies in the media totally dominate news coverage and frame the issues to the liberal/progressive advantage. Progressives are transforming K-12 education, and universities are reinventing itself as political indoctrination centers, especially in matters of race. Left-leaning nonprofits are flush with cash and aggressively pushing their agendas. And public-employee unions, once an impotent political force in the state, are expected to make significant gains, thus creating a new source of campaign boodle to maintain Democratic political dominance.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome is also a factor: “Now we live in the era of the ‘angry white female.’ Trump hatred was surely exacerbated in Northern Virginia by the relentless pounding by the Washington Post where, one is tempted to believe, senior editors imposed a quota of at least three explicitly anti-Trump articles on the front page each and every day,” Bacon noted.

As WorldTribune.com reported on March 23, in just 60 days in 2026, Virginia’s Democrat-controlled legislature passed 15 anti-gun laws. Spanberger promised to sign all 15 into law.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia, once the cradle of American liberty and the home of the Bill of Rights, is witnessing a historic betrayal in real time,” Chris Stone, director of State and Local Affairs for Gun Owners of America, wrote in a March 23 op-ed for Fox News Digital.

Stone said the Democrats’ “crown jewel” is the two so-called “assault weapons” ban bills.

“Make no mistake: SB 749/HB 217 have nothing to do with ‘safety’ and everything to do with removing your Second Amendment rights. This legislation targets the most popular firearms in America — tools used by millions of law-abiding citizens for self-defense, competition and sport. According to the FBI, nearly twice as many people are murdered with hands/fists than rifles of any kind. And over three times as many with knives. Yet anti-gun radicals want us to believe semi-automatic firearms must be banned.”

As WorldTribune.com reported on April 3, Spanberger has followed the leftist playbook which prioritizes protecting illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens.

Spanberger and her team appear not to be concerned with the fact that 3 out of 4 murders in Virginia’s Fairfax County this year have been committed by illegal aliens.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directly called out Spanberger, saying she must end the state’s sanctuary policies.

ICE issued a detainer on the most recent arrests Wednesday, calling on “Virginia sanctuary politicians” not to let another “criminal illegal alien from jail back onto the streets,” according to a DHS statement.

Police arrested Misael Lopez Gomez on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder and a felony child abuse for allegedly murdering his 3-month-old daughter. DHS identified him as a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally.

Another Guatemalan illegal alien, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, was arrested March 3 in connection with a deadly stabbing inside a home within the county, according to a DHS statement. ICE placed another detainer requesting that “Fairfax County sanctuary politicians” not release Muy, who was also charged with second-degree murder.

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