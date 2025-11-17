What the hell? Both Trump and Kirk shooters had ‘furry’ fetishes

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2025 Real World News



The “furry” would-be assassins? What the hell is that all about? Many Americans have no clue.

Both Thomas Crooks, the would-be assassin of President Donald Trump, and Tyler Robinson, the assassin charged in the shooting of Charlie Kirk, reportedly engaged in “furry” fetishes.

Is there cause for alarm?

Not surprisingly, Google search defends the practice as “fandom” and not fetish and even touts furry for helping people “explore their sexuality.”

According to Wikipedia: Furry fandom is an online “subculture interested in anthropomorphic animal characters with attributes that include exhibiting human intelligence and facial expressions, speaking, walking on two legs, and wearing clothes.”

But the apparently gender fluid “furry” community also seems to blur ideological lines and attract some very violent individuals. Aligned with America’s Judeo-Christian founding principles? Not likely.

An account on DevianArt linked to Crooks shows the shooter appeared to have a “furry” fetish and described himself as having “they/them” pronouns, according to a Nov. 17 op-ed by the New York Post’s Miranda Devine.

DeviantArt is one of the biggest online hubs for “furry” art and the “furry” community, Devine noted. (A furry is someone who has an interest in anthropomorphized animal characters, often as a sexual fetish.)

Two accounts linked to Crooks’s primary email were found on DeviantArt, under usernames “epicmicrowave” and “theepicmicrowave.” The account suggests he had an obsession with scantily clad cartoon characters sporting muscle-bound male bodies and female heads.

Crooks had accounts on a slew of social media sites and was not shy about using his real name when commenting, often using violent rhetoric, reports have discovered.

A source familiar with the online accounts uncovered about Crooks said: “The danger Crooks posed was visible for years in public online spaces. His radicalization, violent rhetoric and obsession with political violence were all documented under his real name. The threat wasn’t hidden.”

Crooks “was not simply some unknowable lone actor … He left a digital trail of violent threats, extremist ideology and admiration for mass violence. He spoke openly of political assassination, posted under his real name and was even flagged by other users who mentioned law enforcement in their replies. Despite this, his account remained active for more than five years — and was only removed the day after the shooting.”

“None of this online activity was referenced in the final congressional report released in December 2024, making this even more troubling,” the source added.

The Daily Mail reported that Robinson was embedded in dark corners of the Internet which feature sexually explicit content starring humanoid animals or “furries.”

The report detailed how Robinson watched porn and, if he was accessing “furry” content, was looking at quite a lot of it. Second, Robinson, who was raised in a conservative home, was in a relationship with a transgendered man, and his murder of Kirk was partially motivated by the latter’s advocacy against trans ideology.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “We are now seeing furry fetishes tied to 2 political assassinations. How many furries do we have in the military and IC?”

