by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2026 — Real World News



Where in the world is Ahmed Elmi?

The ex-husband and long rumored brother of Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar is seemingly an enigma, liking to showcase his many travels while at the same time working overtime to stay incognito, according to sources who spoke to the New York Post.

Elmi, age 41, reportedly moved back to Great Britain after he and Omar “divorced.” The Post cited a source as saying Elmi has no property, no assets, no money, and no real job. He lives in studio apartments on student loans and handouts.

The same source said Elmi used several aliases and different birth dates and keeps his bills and mail in other people’s names to make himself harder to track down. According to that source, he’s “very well” practiced at keeping a low profile.

Omar insists she last saw Elmi in 2012, but didn’t get around to formally divorcing him until five years later.

As for whether Omar and Elmi are sister and brother, a team of Minnesota Republicans say that has all but been established.

Minnesota Republican donor Anton Lazzaro, working with Big Tent Republicans PAC, wanted to test Elmi’s DNA to see if he is related to Omar. Investigators collected a Coca-Cola can that Elmi had thrown away and sent it to Endeavor DNA Laboratories. The lab compared it to a cigarette butt said to have been handled by Omar, which had been collected separately in Washington, DC.

The results, posted at IlhanOmarDNA.com, showed a 99% chance that the two samples came from siblings. Investigators also gave the results to the FBI.

“Suddenly, the aliases and borrowed names make a whole lot more sense,” Matt Margolis wrote for PJ Media on Nov. 18. “One investigator said the results explain why Elmi went into hiding, since the team couldn’t think of any reason for a student to hide unless he was protecting a sister in America who had a lot at stake.”

Once interest in the story somewhat died down, Elmi reportedly finished a second master’s degree in social science research methods in 2023, started doctoral research on violence against queer people, and described himself as gay in a recent academic paper.

He’s also back on social media, where he showcases his travels to France, Luxembourg, South Africa, and Kenya.

“The investigator thinks Elmi only posts pictures once he’s already left the country, and that he is very likely in Kenya with his sister as political pressure on Omar continues to build,” Margolis wrote.

“The mainstream media spent years dismissing this story as a conspiracy theory, and now the man at the heart of it is behaving exactly how you’d expect of someone who knows full well what’s at stake to behave — by remaining silent.

“People with nothing to hide don’t tend to behave like people who don’t want to be found.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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