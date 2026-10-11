Whatever happened to Rod Rosenstein? Life is good in the aftermath of ‘Russiagate’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In 2017, then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office and wearing a wire to secretly record him, The New York Times reported in September 2018.

In the anti-Trump universe, that pretty much cemented a lucrative future for Rosenstein. And his track record included much more as the links below document.

Following his tumultuous stint as Deputy Attorney General during the “Russiagate” era, Rosenstein transitioned into private practice and leads national security and compliance initiatives for major global firms.

To maintain the anti-Trump credentials needed to live the good life as an American leftist, Rosenstein occasionally speaks out about his time in the spotlight during Russiagate.

In various speeches and panel discussions, such as for the Federalist Society and legal podcasts, he has defended his handling of the Russia probe. He maintains that appointing Special Counsel Robert Mueller was a necessary and “justified” move to ensure public trust in the investigation.

The Marco Polo investigative group chimed in on Rosenstein’s continued run of good luck:

Perhaps the worst person in Trump I is eating good, bought a $3m home on Harrington Dr in Potomac (MD), and is now positioning himself to profit from fees at @bakermckenzie no matter who “wins” next month. @RodRosenstein is like the “house” at a casino. — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) October 6, 2026

After stepping down from the Department of Justice in May 2019, Rosenstein joined the law firm King & Spalding as a partner in 2020, focusing on government investigations and white-collar defense.

In June 2025, he joined Baker McKenzie, where he serves as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s national security practice.

Where did Rod Rosenstein even come from?

In a November 2021 report, WorldTribune.com cited Kash Patel, the current FBI director who was a key investigator in uncovering the bogus Russiagate investigation, as saying:

“Rod Rosenstein came from one person, Leonard Leo at the FedSoc, Federalist Society. And look, Leonard Leo gave us a lot of great judges.” But, Patel added, Rosenstein “wasn’t supposed to be the Attorney General, but then the Sessions fiasco happened.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation and Rosenstein “became the de facto AG, which I think got to his head and … he got scared that he didn’t know how to run the Department of Justice, which he did not,” Patel said. ”

Patel went on to say that Rosenstein “got the sickness that Adam Schiff, Mark Milley and all these other clowns got. They think the mission exists to serve them. And that’s the difference between the 99 percent that I served with and the elitists at the top like Comey and McCabe.”

The New York Post’s David Marcus wrote at the time:

What is becoming completely clear is that the Department of Justice wanted to prevent, then destroy, a Trump presidency. These were not open-minded officials being led by the facts; they were manipulating the facts and hiding exculpatory evidence to bring down Trump and his associates. And the news media played along like a karaoke machine, making brave heroes of James Comey, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe, who of course inked a juicy deal with CNN after being fired for lying under oath, something that Democrats usually insist is, you know, a crime. (Michael) Flynn almost went to the slammer for allegedly lying to the FBI. McCabe sits on panels about FISA reform at NYU Law School after his transgression. That really says it all.

Related: New documents place Rosenstein at center of DOJ-media ‘coup’, October 6, 2019

Related: Rosenstein’s sister pushed CDC’s panic button on coronavirus, March 3, 2020

From the Victor Davis Hanson book, The Counterrevolution:

Indeed, it would later be revealed that in 2018, then–Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, along with Department of Justice officials and FBI personnel, including then–Acting FBI Director Andrew G. McCabe, met covertly to discuss the viability of secretly recording President Trump in the West Wing — to prove the president was unhinged. Rosenstein volunteered to wear a stealthy recording device. His apparent goal was capturing an off-guard Trump on tape and thus entrapping the president in a chaotic and out-of-control outburst. Then the DOJ and FBI would allegedly swoop in and present such taped “gotcha” evidence to Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet secretaries. In turn, they would supposedly present their majority votes to prompt the two Senate and House leaders to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment and begin the process of removing a purportedly mentally unfit Trump from office.

As a partner at Baker McKenzie, Rosenstein currently leads their national security practice, specializing in white-collar defense, government investigations, risk management, and compliance. Partner compensation at these top-tier global law firms typically reaches millions of dollars annually.

He advises corporate clients, handles crisis management, and sits on prominent corporate-legal committees, including the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center’s Board of Directors.

Life is good in the anti-Trump universe.

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