What’s a good (bad) Democrat scandal without Marc Elias?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2026 — Real World News



Wherever there’s a Democrat scandal, it’s likely Marc Elias will be there.

The notorious Democrat super lawyer, who played a key role in the 2016 Russiagate hoax, is back in the news. His law firm has been identified by The New York Times as part of the expanding scandal involving Democrats’ effort to confuse voters in Alaska with a decoy candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan.

The operation involves the campaign of Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat against GOP incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan. According to a New York Times investigative report quotes, a former Peltola staffer said her campaign scoured Alaska and found another “Dan Sullivan” to put on the ballot.

State and federal investigations are now unfolding, with dozens of federal subpoenas raining down on Alaska.

Law professor Jonathan Turley noted:

“The effort to get voters to cast mistaken ballots is grossly unethical and, even in these rage-filled times, a uniquely disgraceful scheme. Peltola and the Democrat Party had long denied any involvement in the other Sullivan’s candidacy. So when the Times produced evidence that she allegedly knew, and that Democrat staffers and lawyers had been deeply involved from the beginning, many of us were surprised — that is, until the name ‘Marc Elias’ emerged. Then it made more sense.”

The Elias Law Group has been busy this election cycle. It also threatened reporters with defamation lawsuits if they kept asking questions about the health of former Gov. Roy Cooper, the Democrat nominee for Senate in North Carolina.

Earlier, Elias caused a stir during an unsuccessful Democratic gerrymandering effort, raising the idea that Democrat leaders could abolish the entire Virginia government after courts blocked their attempted radical redistricting plan.

In Maryland, Elias’s team supported another abusive gerrymandering scheme that a court found not only violated Maryland law but the state constitution’s equal protection, free speech and free elections clauses. The court found that the proposed map “subverts the will of those governed.”

One media site accused Elias and his group of “making millions off gerrymandering efforts” while publicly denouncing Republican gerrymandering.

“His group’s work for New York’s redistricting effort was ridiculed as not only ignoring the express will of the voters and also effectively negating Republicans’ votes,” Turley noted.

Elias, the Democratic National Committee’s election lawyer and legal adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, filed more than 50 lawsuits around the country challenging state election laws in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Turley added, “though, tens of thousands of voters in Alaska have already cast ballots that included the decoy Sullivan candidate. This could result in a nasty fight in Congress if Peltola prevails in the vote count. And when it happens, that is where we will find Marc Elias in his element.”

In the Summer of 2025, Mary Peltola’s campaign was instructing staffers to “find as many Dan Sullivans as they could.” They didn’t stop there. The Democrat campaign was also attempting to form a fake “MAGA party” to pull votes from Sen. Sullivan. They consulted this plot with Jacquelyn Lopez from the Elias Law Group. In the Summer of 2025, Mary Peltola was paying Marc Elias thousands for legal fees. 🤯 — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 28, 2026

Special Counsel Durham planned to indict Marc Elias for his participation in the anti-Trump Conspiracy. Lisa Monacoand Maggie Goodlander, who ran the “Biden” DOJ stopped the prosecutions. AG Blanche ought to:

-immediately indict Elias, there is more than enough evidence

-open an investigation into obstruction of justice by the Obama/Hillary crew — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) October 29, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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